Cricket Australia reveals number of Indians who travelled Down Under for 2024-25 BGT

Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed that a record number of Indian fans travelled Down Under for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series. In a statement on Thursday, February 13, CA said that over 6,000 Indian fans travelled to Australia to watch the five-match series.

“Over 6,000 travelling fans bought tickets from India “in addition to the many who purchased through friends and family" in Australia," the statement read (via News18).

Australia had previously hosted the BGT in 2020/21, losing the series 2-1. This time around, the hosts registered a historic 3-1 win to regain the trophy after a decade's gap. As per the report, the 2024-25 series witnessed an increase in ticket sales from people residing in India as compared to the previous addition hosted in Australia.

A total of 8,37,879 people attended the series going by the official figures. This is the fourth most for any Test series in Australia and also the highest for a non-Ashes series. Moreover, almost five percent of fans who purchased tickets travelled from overseas.

“In addition to attendance records tumbling at venues across the country, at least eight sessions averaged more than 2 million viewers with 40 sessions averaging more than 1 million viewers," the CA's statement added.

India topped 2024-25 BGT international ticket sales

The report further added that Indian fans topped the charts for international ticket sales, leaving behind the UK and the USA, during the 2024-25 BGT. CA's executive general manager, Joel Morrison, expressed his delight over the passion of Indian fans.

“We are delighted that Australia has become a pre-eminent destination for Indian cricket fans fuelled by the enormous interest in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The passion of Indian supporters helped enhance the electric atmosphere at every ground across the summer," he said (via News18).

Morrison added that an increase in the number of travelling Indian fans shows the role Australian cricket plays in tourism and trade as well.

“The increasing number of travelling Indian fans this summer highlights Australian cricket’s increasingly important role in facilitating tourism and trade outcomes for governments and businesses across Australia," he stated.

India will return to play in Australia in October-November 2025 with the men's team set to play a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. Meanwhile, the women's team will tour Australia in 2026 for a seven-match multi-format series.

