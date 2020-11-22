Cricket Australia signs deal to show 2020-21 season in 70 countries

Cricket Australia has signed a new deal with streaming platform LIVENow that will show the country's 2020-21 summer of cricket in 70 countries across Europe and Asia.

The broadcast deal includes all the international matches for India's long tour of Australia, the Big Bash League 2020 and select games from the Women's Big Bash.

"Cricket is a truly global sport, and we're really excited to be partnering with LIVENow to take cricket to as many countries as possible through this ground-breaking new partnership," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's interim CEO in an official release.

"We know there are thousands of Australian and Indian expats living across Europe and Asia. They're going to be able to enjoy every ball of what is shaping up to be a massive summer of cricket in Australia."

The men's internationals and both Big Bash competitions will be available to watch on LIVENow in more than 50 European countries including France and Germany, while the two BBL tournaments will be available in 18 Asian countries including Singapore and Hong Kong.

India are touring Australia for a 3-match ODI series (starting 27th November) and as many T20Is (starting 4th December), followed by 4 Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Women's BBL is at its denouement and will conclude on 28th November, while the men's tournament will commence on 10th December.

Countries which can watch India's tour of Australia 2020 on LIVENow

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Gibraltar, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Vatican City State, Japan

Countries which can watch the BBLs on LIVENow

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Gibraltar, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Vatican City State

Brunei, Cambodia, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor-Leste (East Timor), Vietnam, Japan.