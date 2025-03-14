Cricket Australia takes 2023 World Cup trophy to Holi events in Melbourne [In Pictures]

Cricket Australia made a unique gesture in Melbourne on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colors. The board extended warm wishes to people celebrating the vibrant festival.

Cricket Australia took the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy to Holi events in Melbourne. They presented cricket fans with an opportunity to take pictures with the trophy, as per a release from the board (via NDTV Sports).

Adding to the excitement were giveaways of Big Bash League (BBL) and the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) merchandise, including Cricket Australia hats.

The gesture reflected their commitment to engage with various communities and promote the sport off the field as well. Pictures of the same have been shared below, in which fans of various age groups can be seen posing with the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy while they celebrate Holi with colors (via ANI).

Australia beat India to win the 2023 ODI World Cup

Australia, one of the powerhouses in the world of cricket, displayed their dominance in 2023 when they beat India to lift the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy, their sixth 50-ver title.

In the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, they bowled hosts India out for just 240 runs. Rohit Sharma (47), Virat Kohli (54), and KL Rahul (66) played vital knocks for India while the pace trio of Mitchell Starc (3/55), Pat Cummins (2/34), and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) were among the wickets.

Coming to the chase, Australia were in trouble as they were reduced to 47/3 at one point. However, a magnificent century from Travis Head, who scored 137 runs off just 120 balls, to go with a crucial half-century from Marnus Labuschagne (58) helped them cross the finish line with six wickets to spare.

Travis Head was also awarded 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning century which also helped his team lift the trophy. India were unbeaten throughout the tournament but failed to cross the last hurdle.

