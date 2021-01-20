Cricket Australia thank BCCI in an open letter

Cricket Australia took to social media to share an open letter dedicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), thanking them for their efforts in making the nine-week long tour a successful one. The letter was captioned "An open letter to our friends in Indian Cricket."

Thanking Team India and the BCCI for their support, Cricket Australia said that they will forever be grateful to their Indian counterpart for their friendship, trust and commitment in helping deliver the series.

An open letter to our friends in Indian Cricket, and to everyone who played their part to help deliver this memorable series! 🤜🤛 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/rk4cluCjEz — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 20, 2021

A part of the letter read:

"Australian cricket will forever be grateful to the BCCI for their friendship, trust and commitment in helping to deliver a series that has brought joy to millions of people around the world at a time they needed it most."

Cricket Australia also thanked the Indian players, coaches and support staff for all the sacrifices they made during the tour. The letter also recognized the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy as one of the greatest series between the two cricketing nations.

Cricket Australia's open letter also spoke about the health and logistic challenges

Team India after winning the Gabba Test

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy witnessed several controversies surrounding player quarantine rules after a surge in Covid-19 cases in Brisbane. At one point, the final Test at the Gabba was on the verge of being cancelled or relocated.

"Despite the many public health and logistical challenges, the BCCI engaged with a spirit of cooperation befitting their status as one of international sport's greatest ambassadors" said CA in the open letter

Cricket Australia also reserved special praise for Jasprit Bumrah, Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill.

"From the sublime fast bowling of Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins, to the wonderful batting of Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith, to the exciting debuts of Shubman Gill and Cameroon Green - and much, much more - the past two months of cricket have been absolutely enthralling," the letter read.

The open letter also mentioned all governments, health officials, venues, broadcast and commercial partners, cricket associations, players, match officials, staff and their families for playing their part in making the series a memorable one.

"We congratulate Team India for the resilience, courage and skill demonstratedin retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a series that will be talked about for generations to come" was the closing statement of the open letter.