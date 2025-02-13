Popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently shared a video on his official Instagram handle to express excitement for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The defending champions Pakistan will host the ICC event, with all of India's matches taking place in Dubai.

Aslam created a reel video to highlight that if a man hits a good shot in a match, they will think bout it all day. The 41-year-old captioned the post:

"Cricket fever is here and everyone has it."

Trending

It is worth mentioning that Atif Aslam has lent his voice to 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke', the official song for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The anthem was released on ICC's YouTube channel last week and has garnered over a million views, at the time of writing. Aslam also featured in the music video of the song.

"Stay calm, try and block that noise out" - Sarfaraz Ahmed's suggestion to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy bout with India

Sarfaraz Ahmed captained Pakistan to their 2017 Champions Trophy triumph. The Men in Green trumped arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter recently discussed the kind of pressure players have to deal with for an India-Pakistan match He also urged the Pakistani players to remain calm and play how they would do against any other opposition.

Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by the ICC website:

"Whenever we meet, it is a special occasion and there is so much hype and pressure around it. But as players, you need to stay calm, try and block that noise out, and just play with the same intensity as you would play Australia or any other team."

The former Pakistan captain also emphasized that the hosts have a strong squad for the event, adding:

"Pakistan have a really good chance of defending that title and I think they have a strong team. Some of the boys from 2017 are still there and we’re talking about some of the best – especially Babar Azam. He is a different Babar to the one that played in 2017, a more mature player and a dominant player in the game. His batting will be so important for Pakistan and so will Fakhar Zaman’s.

He concluded:

"With the ball, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are brilliant bowlers and are playing well. The captain, Mohammad Rizwan, is also a wicketkeeper-batter, which worked pretty well for me back in 2017."

The 2025 Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19. The much-awaited India-Pakistan match will take place in Dubai on February 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback