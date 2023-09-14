Cricket Ireland issues apology for inappropriate advertising during T20I series against India

Cricket Ireland (CI) has issued an apology for inappropriate advertising displayed during the three-match T20I series against India in August. The cricket board also stated that they would write to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the same.

The Men in Blue played three matches in Ireland from August 18 to 23. The visitors, led by Jasprit Bumrah, won the series 2-0, with the third match being abandoned without a ball being bowled.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Cricket Ireland issued an unreserved apology over “inappropriate gambling-related advertisements with sexual content” that was displayed during the series against India. The website quoted a Cricket Ireland spokesperson as saying:

"We do accept that the associated imagery used by the brands on their websites are not in keeping with the values of Cricket Ireland and we unreservedly apologize for any offence inadvertently caused."

The controversy came to light after a report by The Irish Times raised the issue. The report stated:

“One of the companies which had branding present at the ground, 1xBet, was suspended by the UK Gambling Commission in 2019 after a Sunday Times investigation said that it promoted a 'pornhub casino', which 'entices gamblers with topless croupiers.'"

Subsequently, a parent raised the matter with Sports Ireland, a sports development agency. Sports Ireland then contacted Cricket Ireland, following which the cricket board issued an apology.

The Cricbuzz report mentioned that Cricket Ireland had sold the ground rights within the stadium to a commercial agency in India, which paid for the right to engage third-party brands in signage activations around the ground.

Jasprit Bumrah made a successful return to international cricket during the Ireland series

The three-match T20I series in Ireland marked the international comeback of pacer Bumrah after a 11-month layoff. It was a successful return to the big stage for the right-arm fast bowler. He was Player of the Match for his figures of 2/24 in the first T20I.

The 29-year-old also impressed in the second T20I, registering figures of 2/15 from four overs. Rain prevented any play in the final game of the series.

All three matches of the series were played at The Village in Dublin.