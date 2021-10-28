Cricket Ireland to request BCCI for warm-up games before India's 2022 tour of England

According to sources close to Sportskeeda, Cricket Ireland has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to schedule India's warm-up games in Ireland ahead of the one-off Test and white-ball series against England next year.

"Cricket Ireland has reached out to the BCCI and requested that they plan for India's warm-up games to take place in Ireland. The request has been put in as a means of helping Irish cricket grow, and the talks are on between the boards. The meetings are expected to take place ahead of the T20 World Cup final," the source confirmed.

Less than a week ago, it was announced through a joint statement that the fifth Test between India and England, which was canceled due to a COVID scare earlier this year, will be played between July 1-5 in Edgbaston in 2022.

Post the one-off Test that will be the finale of sorts as part of India's 2021 Test tour of England, the two teams will square off in three ODIs and as many T20Is as well.

India lead England 2-1 in the Test series before the one-off Test in 2022

Indian team players celebrate the fall of James Anderson's wicket

Before the last match was indefinitely postponed due to a COVID scare, the two countries played out a riveting series, with India pulling off a famous 151-run win at Lord's before England leveled the scores with a massive innings and 76-run win at Leeds.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the 4th Test at the Kennington Oval in London, an inspired bowling performance across both innings by the Indian unit, in addition to a century for Rohit Sharma (127) and handy contributions from the rest of the XI, guided India to a 157-run win and an important 2-1 lead in the series.

India currently hold a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series. A win in the final Test will help Virat Kohli's men inch closer to making their second final as part of the World Test Championship 2021-22 cycle.

Edited by Sai Krishna