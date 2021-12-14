Cricket South Africa amend bio-bubble restrictions ahead of India tour 

Cricket South Africa have coordinated with the BCCI to implement a strict bio-secure environment in place for the upcoming tour. With the entire touring party and the host contingent being fully vaccinated, positive COVID-19 cases, if any arise, will be allowed to complete their isolation inside the bubble itself.

Players and staff, if found to have contracted the virus, will complete their quarantine period inside their hotel room as long as they are 'clinically stable'. Players who have been in close contact with others who have tested positive can continue to play without having to serve an isolation period.

The particular player will be closely monitored and be tested on a daily basis. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, SA's chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra said:

"Considering that all those within the ecosystem will be vaccinated, the positive case will isolate within the hotel room if clinically stable. Contacts will continue playing and training with non-medical interventions strictly observed and tested daily."

Originally, the CSA had outlined a strategy for the bio-bubble that would be much more relaxed given the receding number of cases in the country as the third wave curve flattened.

The emergence of the Omicron variant forced Cricket South Africa to employ a different plan and they laid out a strict bio-secure environment in accordance with the BCCI. Manjra added:

"Whilst at the end of the third wave we considered moving from a strict BSE to a managed environment, the Omicron variant and high levels of community transmission have forced a strict BSE."

The new variant has brought about rampant rates of transmission and an alarming rise in the number of cases in the country. Despite the drawbacks, the BCCI stood by their commitment and agreed to tour the Rainbow Nation, albeit on a revised schedule. Both parties agreed that the four-match T20I series would be played at a later date.

According to South Africa government regulations, only 2000 fans currently are permitted: CSA medical head

There are still doubts lingering about whether crowds will be allowed to attend any of the fixtures of the tour. Manjra stated that only up to 2000 fans are allowed in the stands as per the latest South Africa government guidelines.

South Africa are still holding out on the lowest level of restrictions, which is Level 1. However, with the festive period coming and the number of cases, which touched an all-time high of 37,875 on December 12 (Sunday), the regulations are expected to be tightened by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar