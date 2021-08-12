Cricket South Africa announces squads for limited-overs series against Sri Lanka; de Kock, Ngidi absent from ODI squad 

Cricket South Africa have announced an 18 and 19-member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka respectively. Temba Bavuma will lead both sides on the tour, which commences on September 2.

🇿🇦 SRI LANKA TOUR SQUADS



✔️ Dwaine Pretorius returns to both squads

✔️ Junior Dala has been included in the ODI squad

❌ Quinton de Kock rested from ODI squad

❌ Lungi Ngidi misses ODIs due to personal reasons

❌ David Miller's injury being monitored#SRIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/YswDHqvQyk — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 12, 2021

This will mark Bavuma's third successive overseas assignment, having led the Proteas to series victories over West Indies and Ireland. Fast bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorious has been recalled back into the side for both formats while fellow pacer Lungi Ngidi misses out on the ODI squad due to personal reasons.

One of the most experienced members of the squad, Quinton de Kock, will also miss the ODI series. The wicket-keeper batsman has been rested for the first half of the tour and will partake in the subsequent T20I series.

Former Delhi Capitals pacer Junior Dala is also part of the ODI squad that will compete in three ODIs as part of the Super League. These are scheduled to take place on September 2, September 4 and September 7.

The team's management will also monitor the injury suffered by David Miller following the Ireland tour. The aggressive left-handed batsman has been added to the T20I squad, but will play depending on his recovery from the injury.

‼️ CONFIRMED



🇿🇦 The #Proteas will travel to Sri Lanka for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is from 2-14 September.

🏟️ All matches will be played at the Premadasa in Colombo#SRIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/mhJu78OKTK — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 30, 2021

The team sees major omissions, including veteran players Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir. The IPL's most expensive auction pick, Chris Morris, is also absent from the squad. This marks the Proteas' final T20I assignment before the T20 World Cup.

South Africa are currently placed 10th in the World Cup Super League table and will look to move their way up during the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

South Africa squads for limited-overs series in Sri Lanka

South Africa Squad for the three-match ODI series: Temba Bavuma (C), Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verrynne, Lizaad Williams, George Linde, Junior Dala, Dwaine Pretorious.

South Africa Squad for the three-match T20I series: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Sisanda Magala and Beuran Hendricks.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra