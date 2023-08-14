Cricket South Africa set to relax fitness test criteria for men's and women's cricket; failed candidates still eligible for selection 

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has decided to introduce a bit of flexibility around the current fitness criteria for selection across both men's and women's teams. Under the new guidelines, players will be eligible for selection, even if they fail to complete the two-kilometer run under the stipulated time.

Despite the relaxation in the rules, the document circulated to players has mentioned that the CSA will strongly recommend that players who have not passed the fitness test, not partake in matches. The final call will be with the national coaches across white-ball and red-ball cricket.

In the recent past, players like Dane van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee from the women's team and Sisanda Magala from the men's team failed to complete their two-kilometer run in time.

Former skipper Niekerk and wicketkeeper Lee have since retired from international cricket. Magala, on the other hand, passed the fitness test in his next attempt to be part of the ODI squad against the Netherlands.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the criteria for the 2023-24 season remains the same for the men's division across international and domestic level (eight minutes and 30 seconds), the women's international team have to complete the same distance in nine minutes and 30 seconds.

There has been a slight tweak for the women's domestic team, as they are now required to complete the two-kilometer run in 10 minutes and 15 seconds.

South African players are to be tested twice in a season; no indoor running is allowed during the test

South African players will be tested right at the start of the season (September) and once again during mid-season (December). The test is also to be conducted on an outdoor track. The use of a treadmill to carry out the regime indoors is not allowed.

Former South Africa women's team skipper Dane van Niekerk failed her fitness tests by 18 seconds, leading to her infamous exclusion from the 2023 T20 World Cup South Africa squad.

In response, women's selection convener Clinton du Preez said in a press conference:

"She recently did another fitness test and unfortunately did not meet the minimum criteria, and therefore she's missed out. It's purely based on the not meeting of the fitness criteria that she's missed out."

The report also mentions:

"CSA has also created an elite standard for players who run two kilometres in under 7.45 minutes for men and under 9.00 minutes for women, and will aim to "encourage and drive all professional players to reach elite standards". There is no indication of whether there is an additional incentive for excellence."

The South African men's team are scheduled to host Australia for a white-ball series, beginning on August 30. The two teams will play three T20Is and five ODIs