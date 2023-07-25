Cricket West Indies announces 15-man squad for ODI series against India; Hetmyer makes comeback into the side

West Indies have named their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, beginning on Thursday, July 27. The selection committee panel has recalled notable players like Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas while seniors Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder were unavailable for selection.

The bowling attack has also been spruced up with the inclusion of the likes of Jayden Seales, Yannic Cariah, and Gudakesh Motie following their respective injuries. Shai Hope will lead the team while all-rounder Rovman Powell will act as the deputy. All-rounder Keemo Paul is ruled out of the series due to injury.

The ODI series was meant to be a preparation avenue for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup. However, the West Indies failed to qualify for the mega ICC event after a poor qualification campaign in Zimbabwe. The Windies' resurrection in the format will begin with the series against India.

Delighted at the return of major players Hetmyer and Thomas, lead selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement released by Cricket West Indies:

“We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up.

"Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot, especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential ‘finisher’.”

Shimron Hetmyer is recently partaking in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA and was also seen during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). His last international appearance came in August 2022 while he last played an ODI back in July 2021.

He was initially selected for the T20 World Cup 2022 squad but was embroiled in controversy after he missed his rescheduled flight for the event.

The Kensington Oval in Barbados will play host to the first two ODIs before the teams shift to Trinidad for the final ODI. The two sides are also scheduled to play five T20Is after the culmination of the ODI series.

Team India secured a 3-0 whitewash during the last ODI series in the Caribbean. West Indies last won an ODI clash against India in 2019, with their last series win coming in 2006.

West Indies squad for ODI series against India

Shai Hope (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas.

Team India are led by Rohit Sharma and features new faces like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar in the setup.

Will the Men in Maroon bounce back from their qualifiers humiliation with a landmark series win over India? Let us know what you think.