"Cricketers have to get on with it" - R Ashwin's huge statement regarding saliva ban after Mohammad Shami's comments in 2025 Champions Trophy 

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has said bowlers may have to accept the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ruling regarding the ban on applying saliva on the ball. Recently, Team India pacer Mohammad Shami had rued the rule change, noting the lack of reverse swing since then.

Ad

The ICC imposed the ban during the COVID-19 outbreak, as it was seen as a major source of transmission. However, the governing body permitted the use of sweat to shine one side of the ball. The substitute has not proven to be a like-to-like replacement as many have complained of a lack of potency and the ball getting softer.

On this, Ashwin recently said the ICC are reluctant to re-introduce saliva because their research showed that it is not effective in assisting reverse swing.

Ad

Trending

"ICC released some papers after research showed that saliva did not aid reverse swing much, not putting saliva on the ball has not made a huge difference. I do not know how they did the research, but saliva should be allowed again if it is not a problem. Otherwise, cricketers have to get on with it," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat.'

Ad

Since the modern-day 50-over format has two balls being used from each end, the balls are in decent shape even towards the end of the innings, which does not allow reverse swing to come into the picture. However, there is still hope for the phenomenon to mark its presence in a dominant fashion in Test cricket since the ball is in use for 80 overs.

On abrasive pitches and outfield, the ball often gets scruffed up quite early, bringing reverse swing into play.

Ad

"We are constantly appealing to allow the use of saliva" - Mohammad Shami

Pacers are finding it hard to stay in the game after the customary swing lasts a couple of overs with the brand-new ball. They have had to resort to variations and assistance off the pitch to have a say in the middle overs.

"We are trying to reverse but you are not getting the use of saliva into the game. We are constantly appealing to allow the use of saliva and it will be interesting with the reverse swing," Shami told reporters after Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal win over Australia (via TOI).

The conditions in Dubai have dictated minimal involvement from pacers which is why India have embraced a four-spinner approach. Mohammad Shami is the sole frontline seamer in the squad, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has taken the other new ball from the other end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news