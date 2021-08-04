IND vs ENG 2021: "I don't know why Virat Kohli and the team management went with this decision" - Cricketing fraternity in shock following R Ashwin's omission 

The absence of Ravichandran Ashwin was a notable omission from Team India's playing eleven after they opted to play four seamers. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were given the nod ahead of Ashwin for their role as bowling all-rounders in the team.

The decision came as a shock given Ashwin's recent commendable overseas exploits. The off-spinner also had a decent outing for Surrey in a County Championship game prior to the series. Several ex-cricketers were baffled by the decision, with VVS Laxman leading the charge. Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"For me, if you're picking a bowler who is going to bat at No. 8, I would go for a bowler who could give match-winning performances with the ball and for me that would be R Ashwin. So, I would have gone with the balance that India had in the WTC final."

"In the past, I played in a team where you had four fast bowlers and invariably one of the fast bowlers was underbowled. So, I don't know why Virat Kohli and the team management went with this decision," added Laxman.

Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan also stunned by R Ashwin's exclusion from Indian squad

Much like the majority of the cricketing fraternity, Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan were left in disbelief after learning that Ashwin would not be playing in the first test. The former Indian opener tweeted an image of Nasser Hussain in the commentary box with the caption: "No Ashwin?!"

Michael Vaughan also tweeted following the disclosure of the playing eleven. While England did not play a single spinner in their team, Vaughan was visibly taken aback by India's decision to drop their leading spinner.

Virat Kohli had earlier hinted at the selection of Shardul Thakur to have a more balanced side. The all-rounder has only played a single Test before for the team, which was in Brisbane at the start of the year.

England won the toss at Trent Bridge and elected to bat first. The visitors got off to a dream start after Jasprit Bumrah struck in the very first over by trapping Rory Burns right in front.

