"Cricketing world needs players like him" - Pakistan legend hopes to see Jasprit Bumrah fully fit for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis expects Jasprit Bumrah to be fully fit for the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Bumrah will not be easy for any batter to tackle.

With the ace Indian speedster tackling a back spasm developed during the five-match Test series against Australia, he remains massively doubtful for the eight-team tournament. He will certainly miss the forthcoming T20I series against England and almost sure not to play the subsequent 50-over leg.

Speaking to the media in Abu Dhabi, Waqar stated, as quoted by Cricketpakistan.pk:

"He is not easy for any batter to face. The cricketing world needs players like him, and I hope he will be fully fit by the Champions Trophy."

Jasprit Bumrah was part of India's squad during the 2017 Champions Trophy edition hosted by England. However, the 31-year-old went wicketless in both the group-stage fixture and final against the arch-rivals, conceding an eye-watering 68 runs in nine overs in the decider.

"We will witness a thrilling contest" - Waqar Younis on India vs Pakistan

Waqar Younis. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking about the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan match on February 23 in the Champions Trophy 2025, Waqar stated:

"I am confident the Dubai Cricket Stadium will be packed with fans, and we will witness a thrilling contest."

The pair of nations are the only teams left to announce their Champions Trophy squads. They are clubbed alongside Bangladesh and New Zealand in Group A. As the co-host, the Men In Green will play in the tournament-opener against New Zealand on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

They are also the defending champions, having beaten India in the final of the 2017 edition and will look to seal their second successive title. Mohammad Rizwan's men have been in good form in ODIs, of late, registering series wins in Australia and South Africa.

