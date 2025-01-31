Crowd erupts as Virat Kohli walks out to bat in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

Former India captain Virat Kohli received a thunderous response from fans as he walked out to bat on Day 2 of Delhi's ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Thousands of people flocked to the venue on the first two days to catch the veteran cricketer in action on his domestic cricket comeback.

Kohli did not bat on Day 1 as Delhi won the toss and chose to field first. The star batter walked out to bat on the second day when Delhi were 78/2 in 23.5 overs.

Fans couldn't keep calm when the 36-year-old walked into the field. The spectators showed their excitement as they cheered loudly for the ace batter. Here's a video of the incident:

The ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 marks Virat Kohli's return to the red-ball domestic tournament in over 12 years. He last played a Ranji Trophy match in November 2012.

Virat Kohli dismissed cheaply on Ranji Trophy comeback

While there was a lot of buzz surrounding Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback, the senior batter failed to score big. He showed glimpses of impressive form and hit a crip straight drive for a four off pacer Himanshu Sangwan's bowling in the 28th over.

He went for another straight drive in the subsequent ball. However, he was undone by the incoming movement. The ball went through the gap between his bat and pad and sent the off-stump flying.

Kohli's red-ball form has concerned many fans. The right-handed batter's outside off-stump woes were back to haunt him during India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series in Australia.

He kicked off the five-match series by notching up his 81st century in international cricket. The batter failed to continue the same form and couldn't make a significant impact with the bat, barring the unbeaten 100-run knock in Perth.

Kohli amassed 190 runs across nine innings at an average of 23.75. Australia reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after nearly 10 years with their 3-1 series victory.

