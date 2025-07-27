"Crybabies" - Top 10 funny memes after 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Manchester ends in a draw

By Balakrishna
Modified Jul 27, 2025 23:34 IST
Fans react after Manchester Test ends in a draw. (Images: X - @BCCI, @GemsOfCricket, @sagarcasm)
Fans react after Manchester Test ends in a draw. (Images: X - @BCCI, @GemsOfCricket, @sagarcasm)

The fourth Test between India and England ended in a draw on Sunday (July 27) at Old Trafford in Manchester. As a result, the visitors managed to keep themselves alive in the five-match series. England still leads by 2-1 going into the final match.

Ad

India began the final day with an overnight score of 174/2, with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul at the crease. Ben Stokes broke their partnership early in the day by dismissing Rahul in the 71st over to give his side a crucial breakthrough. Washington Sundar then came in and supported Gill well, foiling English bowlers' plans.

Shubman Gill notched up his ninth Test century before departing in the 88th over, following a responsible captain's knock. Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) then put on a marathon partnership of 203 (334) for the fifth wicket to pour water on England's hopes of a win and draw the game for the visitors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans were entertained after witnessing India's hard-fought effort in the fourth Test, which helped them secure a draw in the match. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

"Extremely pleased with our batting effort" - Shubman Gill after 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test ended in a draw

At the post-match presentation, India captain Shubman Gill expressed satisfaction with his team's fighting performance with the bat to save the fourth Test. Reflecting on his side's showing in the contest, he said:

Ad
"Extremely pleased with our batting effort. We were put under a lot of a pressure in the last two days. After losing two quick wickets, we came back and proud of the batting. It's all about taking the wicket out of the equation. The ball was doing a bit, every ball was an event, we wanted to take as deep as possible. Definitely up to the boys in the middle, both deserved the centuries and they got it."
Ad

On the learnings from the game, Gill continued:

"Lot of things, every match going up until the last day of the last session, each match teaches you something different. So far, as a group, we have learnt a lot. Hopefully we can win next the next game and draw the series. Doesn't matter how many runs you have scored in the past, every time you walk in with the whites for your country, I just want to play my best."

The fifth and final Test of the series will commence on July 31 at the Oval in London.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Balakrishna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications