"Crybabies" - Top 10 funny memes after 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Manchester ends in a draw

The fourth Test between India and England ended in a draw on Sunday (July 27) at Old Trafford in Manchester. As a result, the visitors managed to keep themselves alive in the five-match series. England still leads by 2-1 going into the final match.India began the final day with an overnight score of 174/2, with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul at the crease. Ben Stokes broke their partnership early in the day by dismissing Rahul in the 71st over to give his side a crucial breakthrough. Washington Sundar then came in and supported Gill well, foiling English bowlers' plans.Shubman Gill notched up his ninth Test century before departing in the 88th over, following a responsible captain's knock. Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) then put on a marathon partnership of 203 (334) for the fifth wicket to pour water on England's hopes of a win and draw the game for the visitors.Fans were entertained after witnessing India's hard-fought effort in the fourth Test, which helped them secure a draw in the match. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:&quot;Extremely pleased with our batting effort&quot; - Shubman Gill after 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test ended in a drawAt the post-match presentation, India captain Shubman Gill expressed satisfaction with his team's fighting performance with the bat to save the fourth Test. Reflecting on his side's showing in the contest, he said:&quot;Extremely pleased with our batting effort. We were put under a lot of a pressure in the last two days. After losing two quick wickets, we came back and proud of the batting. It's all about taking the wicket out of the equation. The ball was doing a bit, every ball was an event, we wanted to take as deep as possible. Definitely up to the boys in the middle, both deserved the centuries and they got it.&quot;On the learnings from the game, Gill continued:&quot;Lot of things, every match going up until the last day of the last session, each match teaches you something different. So far, as a group, we have learnt a lot. Hopefully we can win next the next game and draw the series. Doesn't matter how many runs you have scored in the past, every time you walk in with the whites for your country, I just want to play my best.&quot;The fifth and final Test of the series will commence on July 31 at the Oval in London.