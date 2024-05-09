CSA to consider implementing impact player rule in SA20 from 2025 edition

The much-debated impact player rule will likely be considered for the 2025 edition of SA20. According to Cricbuzz, the rule will be on the agenda of the meeting of the administrators when they will gather to plan for SA20.

It has emerged that the rule was to be implemented last year but the SA20 player auction had been completed by then and the franchises didn't pick squads, keeping the impact player guidelines in mind. With all-rounders' development also getting adversely impacted, also seemingly prevented the implementation.

Former South African great Jacques Kallis has strongly opposed the impact player rule in SA20, claiming it to be a 'terrible rule' as it impacts the development of all-rounders. He told Cricbuzz:

"It's a terrible rule. You're negating the allrounder, and I don't think that's good for cricket. Especially for India, who are trying to grow their allrounders. As an allrounder, I don't want to see that. You want them to play a major role. Also, there's a very small chance of being bowled out because you're basically playing with eight batters. That makes a big difference, and that's why the scores have gone crazy."

Team India captain and Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma also recently claimed himself not to be a fan of the impact player rule. While speaking to Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist’s YouTube show ‘Club Prairie Fire, the opener believes player development shouldn't be overlooked for entertainment.

SunRisers Eastern Cape have coasted to successive SA20 titles

Aiden Markram has emerged as the winning captain in both editions' finals. (Image Credits: Twitter)

First started in 2023, the tournament has been a grand success as it has helped Cricket South Africa (CSA) generate much-needed funds. The SunRisers Eastern Cape (SEC), captained by Aiden Markram, have clinched successive titles. They defeated the Pretoria Capitals by 4 wickets in the opening edition's final.

The Orange Army met the Durban Super Giants in the second edition's final and won even more comfortably, defeating them by 89 runs after amassing 204-3 in 20 overs.

