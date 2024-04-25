CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lions vs Titans (Updated) ft. Rassie van der Dussen and Nqabayomzi Peter

The Lions faced the Titans in the first semifinal of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Lions won the toss and elected to bowl.

Only two batters made double-digit scores for the Titans. Jack Lees emerged as the highest scorer and remained unbeaten on 64 off 43. The Titans scored 131-9 before the game got interrupted due to rain. The Lions got a target of 134 in 18 overs. Nqabayomzi Peter was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions, with 4-18 in four overs.

Rassie van der Dussen led the Lions’ batting attack with 73 off 45 and remained unbeaten. The Lions won in 14.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Rubin Hermann 13 12 1 436 102 39.64 300 145.33 1 2 15 41 2 Matthew Breetzke 14 14 2 429 72 35.75 322 133.23 - 3 23 29 3 Rivaldo Moonsamy 15 15 - 428 90 28.53 314 136.31 - 2 17 46 4 Ryan Rickelton 13 12 2 423 75 42.3 293 144.37 - 4 19 32 5 Reeza Hendricks 14 14 2 367 90 30.58 262 140.08 - 3 15 29 6 Sibonelo Makhanya 15 15 1 348 60 24.86 261 133.33 - 3 9 30 7 Kyle Verreynne 14 14 2 335 77 27.92 257 130.35 - 1 13 18 8 Raynard van Tonder 13 12 3 330 48 36.67 280 117.86 - - 9 16 9 Jordan Hermann 14 13 2 329 65 29.91 290 113.45 - 1 6 26 10 Rassie van der Dussen 14 12 4 325 73 40.63 234 138.89 - 2 14 21

Rubin Hermann is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 436 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 145.33. Matthew Breetzke is still in second place with 429 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 133.23.

Rivaldo Moonsamy is the third-highest run-scorer with 428 runs in 15 games at an average of 30.57 and a strike rate of 136.31. Ryan Rickelton is in fourth place with 423 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 144.37.

Reeza Hendricks is in fifth position with 367 runs in 14 innings at an average of 30.58. Rassie van Der Dussen has jumped to 10th from 16th with 325 runs in 14 matches at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 138.89.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Beyers Swanepoel 11 11 42 313 20 5/39 15.65 7.45 12.6 1 1 - 2 Nqabayomzi Peter 9 9 28.3 148 19 4/7 7.79 5.19 9 2 - 1 3 Siya Simetu 14 14 53 306 19 3/20 16.11 5.77 16.74 - - - 4 David Wiese 8 8 26 158 17 5/29 9.29 6.08 9.18 1 1 2 5 Bjorn Fortuin 15 15 53 310 16 2/14 19.38 5.85 19.88 - - 2 6 Kyle Simmonds 14 13 45 306 16 2/18 19.13 6.8 16.88 - - - 7 Okuhle Cele 12 12 35.3 277 16 4/13 17.31 7.8 13.31 1 - - 8 Prenelan Subrayen 13 13 43 269 15 3/18 17.93 6.26 17.2 - - - 9 Migael Pretorius 9 8 25 184 15 4/14 12.27 7.36 10 1 - - 10 Codi Yusuf 10 10 34.2 267 14 3/15 19.07 7.78 14.71 - - -

Beyers Swanepoel is in first place in the CSA wicket charts with 20 wickets in 11 games at a strike rate of 12.60. Nqabayomzi Peter has jumped to second from ninth with 19 wickets in nine innings at an average of 7.79.

Siya Simetu has moved to third place from second with 14 wickets in 10 outings at an average of 15.14. David Wiese is still in fourth place with 17 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 6.08.

Bjorn Fortuin has moved to fifth from sixth with 16 wickets in 15 games at a strike rate of 19.88.

