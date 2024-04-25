CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lions vs Titans (Updated) ft. Rassie van der Dussen and Nqabayomzi Peter

The Lions faced the Titans in the first semifinal of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Lions won the toss and elected to bowl.

Only two batters made double-digit scores for the Titans. Jack Lees emerged as the highest scorer and remained unbeaten on 64 off 43. The Titans scored 131-9 before the game got interrupted due to rain. The Lions got a target of 134 in 18 overs. Nqabayomzi Peter was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions, with 4-18 in four overs.

Rassie van der Dussen led the Lions’ batting attack with 73 off 45 and remained unbeaten. The Lions won in 14.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGBFSR100s50s6s4s
1Rubin Hermann1312143610239.64300145.33121541
2Matthew Breetzke141424297235.75322133.23-32329
3Rivaldo Moonsamy1515-4289028.53314136.31-21746
4Ryan Rickelton131224237542.3293144.37-41932
5Reeza Hendricks141423679030.58262140.08-31529
6Sibonelo Makhanya151513486024.86261133.33-3930
7Kyle Verreynne141423357727.92257130.35-11318
8Raynard van Tonder131233304836.67280117.86--916
9Jordan Hermann141323296529.91290113.45-1626
10Rassie van der Dussen141243257340.63234138.89-21421

Rubin Hermann is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 436 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 145.33. Matthew Breetzke is still in second place with 429 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 133.23.

Rivaldo Moonsamy is the third-highest run-scorer with 428 runs in 15 games at an average of 30.57 and a strike rate of 136.31. Ryan Rickelton is in fourth place with 423 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 144.37.

Reeza Hendricks is in fifth position with 367 runs in 14 innings at an average of 30.58. Rassie van Der Dussen has jumped to 10th from 16th with 325 runs in 14 matches at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 138.89.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSOVRRUNSWKBBIAVGECNSR4W5WMD
1Beyers Swanepoel111142313205/3915.657.4512.611-
2Nqabayomzi Peter9928.3148194/77.795.1992-1
3Siya Simetu141453306193/2016.115.7716.74---
4David Wiese8826158175/299.296.089.18112
5Bjorn Fortuin151553310162/1419.385.8519.88--2
6Kyle Simmonds141345306162/1819.136.816.88---
7Okuhle Cele121235.3277164/1317.317.813.311--
8Prenelan Subrayen131343269153/1817.936.2617.2---
9Migael Pretorius9825184154/1412.277.36101--
10Codi Yusuf101034.2267143/1519.077.7814.71---

Beyers Swanepoel is in first place in the CSA wicket charts with 20 wickets in 11 games at a strike rate of 12.60. Nqabayomzi Peter has jumped to second from ninth with 19 wickets in nine innings at an average of 7.79.

Siya Simetu has moved to third place from second with 14 wickets in 10 outings at an average of 15.14. David Wiese is still in fourth place with 17 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 6.08.

Bjorn Fortuin has moved to fifth from sixth with 16 wickets in 15 games at a strike rate of 19.88.

