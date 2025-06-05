CSK all-rounder recalled as England name 14-man squad for 1st ENG vs IND Test 2025

England have named their 14-man squad for the first Test of the five-match bilateral series against India, set to start on June 20, in Leeds. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton has been called up for the first time since his debut Test against New Zealand in 2022.

Ben Stokes will lead the side in the presence of batters like Joe Root, Harry Brook and vice-captain Ollie Pope. The pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley will be opening for the side, while Shoaib Bashir is the lone spinner. Jamie Smith will be the keeper for the side.

Moreover, Jacob Bethell, who missed the last Test against Zimbabwe due to IPL commitments, has been named in the squad as well. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse are back in the squad after recovering from injuries.

Notably, pacer Gus Atkinson missed out after injuring his right hamstring during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are still recovering from their injuries, and remain unavailable for most part of the series.

England squad for 1st Test vs India: Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

Ben Stokes hinted at Jacob Bethell's inclusion in XI for ENG vs IND 1st Test

England skipper Ben Stokes recently expressed his appreciation for Jacob Bethell's impressive performances in his debut Test series against New Zealand in November-December 2024.

Bethell garnered 260 runs in three appearances at an average of 52, with three fifties. His top knock of 96 came in the Wellington Test, and eventually helped the side to win by 323 runs.

Ahead of the India series, Stokes insinuated the inclusion of Bethell in the XI. He told BBC Sport:

"You look at what Beth [Jacob Bethell] did in the winter for us, he has done himself the world of good by the performances he put in there with being part of our plans going forward. If you're smart enough, the series that Beth had out in New Zealand, obviously he's going to be back in the UK for that India series. So, I think you put two and two together, you probably know what's going to happen."

However, England might have to exclude either of Zak Crawley or Ollie Pope to accommodate Jacob Bethell in the XI. It is worth mentioning that the duo scored centuries in an one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

