  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • CSK all-rounder recalled as England name 14-man squad for 1st ENG vs IND Test 2025

CSK all-rounder recalled as England name 14-man squad for 1st ENG vs IND Test 2025

By Tejas Rathi
Modified Jun 05, 2025 15:09 IST
England v Zimbabwe - Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
England have named their squad for 1st Test against India (Image via Gett)y

England have named their 14-man squad for the first Test of the five-match bilateral series against India, set to start on June 20, in Leeds. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton has been called up for the first time since his debut Test against New Zealand in 2022.

Ad

Ben Stokes will lead the side in the presence of batters like Joe Root, Harry Brook and vice-captain Ollie Pope. The pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley will be opening for the side, while Shoaib Bashir is the lone spinner. Jamie Smith will be the keeper for the side.

Moreover, Jacob Bethell, who missed the last Test against Zimbabwe due to IPL commitments, has been named in the squad as well. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse are back in the squad after recovering from injuries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Notably, pacer Gus Atkinson missed out after injuring his right hamstring during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are still recovering from their injuries, and remain unavailable for most part of the series.

England squad for 1st Test vs India: Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

Ad

Ben Stokes hinted at Jacob Bethell's inclusion in XI for ENG vs IND 1st Test

England skipper Ben Stokes recently expressed his appreciation for Jacob Bethell's impressive performances in his debut Test series against New Zealand in November-December 2024.

Bethell garnered 260 runs in three appearances at an average of 52, with three fifties. His top knock of 96 came in the Wellington Test, and eventually helped the side to win by 323 runs.

Ad

Ahead of the India series, Stokes insinuated the inclusion of Bethell in the XI. He told BBC Sport:

"You look at what Beth [Jacob Bethell] did in the winter for us, he has done himself the world of good by the performances he put in there with being part of our plans going forward. If you're smart enough, the series that Beth had out in New Zealand, obviously he's going to be back in the UK for that India series. So, I think you put two and two together, you probably know what's going to happen."

However, England might have to exclude either of Zak Crawley or Ollie Pope to accommodate Jacob Bethell in the XI. It is worth mentioning that the duo scored centuries in an one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

About the author
Tejas Rathi

Tejas Rathi

Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.

A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.

Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.

In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications