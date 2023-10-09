"Csk doesn't deserve Mitchell Santner, Come to RCB king" - Fans react after all-rounder's match-winning performance in NZ vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner put on a brilliant all-round performance against the Netherlands team in the sixth match of the 2023 World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday (October 9). New Zealand registered a comfortable 99-run win on the back of his performance.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the coin toss in the afternoon and invited the Kiwis team to bat first in the contest. They managed to reach 322/7 in 50 overs on the back of half-centuries from Will Young (70), Rachin Ravindra (51), and Tom Latham (53). Mitchell Santner (36* in 17 balls) finished the innings with a blazing cameo.

Santner then spun a web around the Netherlands batters with the ball in the second innings and scalped five wickets to derail the chase. Pacer Matt Henry supported him well by picking three wickets as the Netherlands could only manage 223 in 46.3 overs.

Fans took notice of Santner's all-round brilliance in the match against the Netherlands on Monday. Here are some of the top reactions:

"I've been lucky to play in India for the last few years, watching Jadeja bowl in these conditions"- Mitchell Santner

At the post-match presentation, Kiwis all-rounder Mitchell Santner reflected on the win and said:

"Not so bad, obviously credit to the boys up front with the bat, gave us a good platform, but I guess couple of late falls, nice to get to 320 and we knew that it would skid on under the lights, we contained them and bowled well. I guess the nature of the surface as is, it was nice to get the purchase of the surface, didn't bowled well particularly though, nice to get the rewards.

He continued:

"We hung in and picked wickets in partnerships, we managed to take wickets like we did against England to slow them down. I've been lucky to play in India for the last few years, watching Jadeja bowl in these conditions, it's little bit slow and the variations help, their spinners bowled well too. I like to bat a bit in the nets, thank you!"

Do you think Mitchell Santner deserves more game time during the IPL? Let us know your views in the comments section.