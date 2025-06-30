CSK star bowled for a golden duck in ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 2nd ODI [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ayush Mhatre was sent back for a golden duck in the second Youth ODI between England U-19 and India U-19. The match is being played on Monday, June 30, at the County Ground in Northampton.
England U-19 won the toss and opted to bowl first. CSK's young sensation Ayush Mhatre, also the captain of the India U-19 team, opened the batting with his partner Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
Alex French, bowling the first over for England U-19, got the better of Ayush Mhatre on the first legal ball of the innings. The delivery pitched outside off, and came back in to go through Mhatre's defense and hit the off stump, giving India U-19 an early blow first up.
Watch the dismissal in the live streaming video of the match below (~13 minutes into the video):
Mhtare, who played his debut IPL season after being called up as a replacement midway by CSK, impressed with 240 runs from seven matches at an average of 34.28 with a half-century (94) that he had scored against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Young CSK star Ayush Mhatre has not had the perfect start in England
Leading the India U-19 team in England for five Youth ODIs and two Youth Tests, CSK sensation Ayush Mhatre has not quite had the perfect start to the tour with the bat.
Under his leadership, India U-19 managed to register a thumping six-wicket win in the first ODI, where they bowled England U-19 out for just 174 runs and then comfortably chased the total down in just 24 overs.
However, Ayush Mhatre failed to play a captain's knock. The right-hander, opening the batting in the chase, could make just 21 runs off 30 balls before he was dismissed. The ongoing second ODI saw him being sent back for a golden duck.
With three more ODIs left in the series, Mhatre will be keen to make a strong comeback and deliver some impactful performances with the bat. The 17-year-old has played nine first-class matches so far with 504 runs and two hundreds, seven List-A games with 458 runs and two hundreds as well.
