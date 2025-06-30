CSK star bowled for a golden duck in ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 2nd ODI [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ayush Mhatre was sent back for a golden duck in the second Youth ODI between England U-19 and India U-19. The match is being played on Monday, June 30, at the County Ground in Northampton.

Ad

England U-19 won the toss and opted to bowl first. CSK's young sensation Ayush Mhatre, also the captain of the India U-19 team, opened the batting with his partner Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Alex French, bowling the first over for England U-19, got the better of Ayush Mhatre on the first legal ball of the innings. The delivery pitched outside off, and came back in to go through Mhatre's defense and hit the off stump, giving India U-19 an early blow first up.

Ad

Trending

Watch the dismissal in the live streaming video of the match below (~13 minutes into the video):

Ad

Mhtare, who played his debut IPL season after being called up as a replacement midway by CSK, impressed with 240 runs from seven matches at an average of 34.28 with a half-century (94) that he had scored against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Young CSK star Ayush Mhatre has not had the perfect start in England

Leading the India U-19 team in England for five Youth ODIs and two Youth Tests, CSK sensation Ayush Mhatre has not quite had the perfect start to the tour with the bat.

Ad

Under his leadership, India U-19 managed to register a thumping six-wicket win in the first ODI, where they bowled England U-19 out for just 174 runs and then comfortably chased the total down in just 24 overs.

However, Ayush Mhatre failed to play a captain's knock. The right-hander, opening the batting in the chase, could make just 21 runs off 30 balls before he was dismissed. The ongoing second ODI saw him being sent back for a golden duck.

With three more ODIs left in the series, Mhatre will be keen to make a strong comeback and deliver some impactful performances with the bat. The 17-year-old has played nine first-class matches so far with 504 runs and two hundreds, seven List-A games with 458 runs and two hundreds as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️