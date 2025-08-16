CSK star pulls Ben Dwarshuis for a six outside the stadium in AUS vs SA 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Aug 16, 2025 16:12 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Chennai Super Kings. (Credits: Getty)

South African and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batter Dewald Brevis hit a powerful six that cleared the stadium in the ongoing third T20I against Australia at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. It was reported that the ball landed on the road outside the stadium and was retrieved there.

Ad

The incident happened in the sixth over when left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis delivered a short ball that sat up perfectly for the right-handed batter. He pulled it over the backward square boundary, and the ball landed on the roof before leaving the stadium.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The youngster carried off from where he left in the second T20I when he smacked an unbeaten 125 off 56 deliveries, laced with 12 fours and eight sixes alongside a strike rate of 223.31. It propelled the Proteas to a tall total of 218, and they eventually won by 53 runs to draw the three-game series 1-1.

Dewald Brevis was signed as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh by CSK

Dewald Brevis. (Image Credits: Getty)
Dewald Brevis. (Image Credits: Getty)

Affectionately known as 'Baby AB,' Brevis was signed by CSK as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh midway through the 2025 IPL season. The 22-year-old played in just six matches, scoring 225 runs with a high score of 57 and a strike rate of 180. CSK intends to keep him as they rebuild the squad.

At the time of writing, Brevis had been dismissed by Nathan Ellis for 53 off 26 balls, having reached his half-century in only 22 deliveries. In Cairns, the coin toss favored Australia, and they chose to bowl first. Before Brevis, the hosts dismissed Aiden Markram (1), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (24), and Ryan Rickelton (13).

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications