CSK star pulls Ben Dwarshuis for a six outside the stadium in AUS vs SA 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

South African and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batter Dewald Brevis hit a powerful six that cleared the stadium in the ongoing third T20I against Australia at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. It was reported that the ball landed on the road outside the stadium and was retrieved there. The incident happened in the sixth over when left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis delivered a short ball that sat up perfectly for the right-handed batter. He pulled it over the backward square boundary, and the ball landed on the roof before leaving the stadium.Watch the video below:The youngster carried off from where he left in the second T20I when he smacked an unbeaten 125 off 56 deliveries, laced with 12 fours and eight sixes alongside a strike rate of 223.31. It propelled the Proteas to a tall total of 218, and they eventually won by 53 runs to draw the three-game series 1-1.Dewald Brevis was signed as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh by CSKDewald Brevis. (Image Credits: Getty)Affectionately known as 'Baby AB,' Brevis was signed by CSK as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh midway through the 2025 IPL season. The 22-year-old played in just six matches, scoring 225 runs with a high score of 57 and a strike rate of 180. CSK intends to keep him as they rebuild the squad.At the time of writing, Brevis had been dismissed by Nathan Ellis for 53 off 26 balls, having reached his half-century in only 22 deliveries. In Cairns, the coin toss favored Australia, and they chose to bowl first. Before Brevis, the hosts dismissed Aiden Markram (1), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (24), and Ryan Rickelton (13).