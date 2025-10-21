Curious Rohit Sharma checks teammate's bat ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 21, 2025 22:07 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma in action in Australia - Source: Getty

Team India opener Rohit Sharma was spotted being his curious and usual self ahead of the second ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue are playing a three-match ODI series Down Under. They lost the opening game at Perth by seven wickets.

Ad

During a practice session ahead of the second game, Rohit Sharma was seen checking his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat. Jaiswal was all padded up while Rohit was in the team's training kit. While the two were having a discussion, Rohit took one of Jaiswal's bats. He took his stance and began shadow batting, checking the bat.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jaiswal was picked in the ODI squad as a backup opener. With captain Shubman Gill and Rohit opening, the left-hander is unlikely to get a game in the remainder of the series. Notably, Jaiswal was left out of the T20I squad.

The second ODI will be played on Thursday, October 23, in Adelaide. Sydney will host the third and final match on Saturday, October 25. India are in a must-win position to keep their hopes of winning the series alive.

Ad

Rohit Sharma under pressure to bounce back in Adelaide

Rohit Sharma returned to international cricket after a long gap. He last played during the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he led India to victory. Having retired from Tests and T20Is, the veteran batter is only active in ODIs.

His return was not memorable as he failed to get going in the first match at Perth. Rohit managed just eight runs off 14 balls with a boundary. As India needs to win the second game to stay alive in the series, the pressure will be doubled on Rohit Sharma to come good in Adelaide.

Ad

Moreover, each game will be crucial for Rohit even on a personal level. As his spot for the 2027 World Cup depends on his form and performance, he will have to score as many runs as possible.

Therefore, the 38-year-old will be keen to bounce back in Adelaide and put up a solid display with the bat. Rohit does not have a great record in ODIs at the venue. In six games so far, he has scored 131 runs at an average of 21.83.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications