Curious Rohit Sharma checks teammate's bat ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India opener Rohit Sharma was spotted being his curious and usual self ahead of the second ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue are playing a three-match ODI series Down Under. They lost the opening game at Perth by seven wickets.During a practice session ahead of the second game, Rohit Sharma was seen checking his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat. Jaiswal was all padded up while Rohit was in the team's training kit. While the two were having a discussion, Rohit took one of Jaiswal's bats. He took his stance and began shadow batting, checking the bat.Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X below: Jaiswal was picked in the ODI squad as a backup opener. With captain Shubman Gill and Rohit opening, the left-hander is unlikely to get a game in the remainder of the series. Notably, Jaiswal was left out of the T20I squad.The second ODI will be played on Thursday, October 23, in Adelaide. Sydney will host the third and final match on Saturday, October 25. India are in a must-win position to keep their hopes of winning the series alive.Rohit Sharma under pressure to bounce back in AdelaideRohit Sharma returned to international cricket after a long gap. He last played during the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he led India to victory. Having retired from Tests and T20Is, the veteran batter is only active in ODIs.His return was not memorable as he failed to get going in the first match at Perth. Rohit managed just eight runs off 14 balls with a boundary. As India needs to win the second game to stay alive in the series, the pressure will be doubled on Rohit Sharma to come good in Adelaide.Moreover, each game will be crucial for Rohit even on a personal level. As his spot for the 2027 World Cup depends on his form and performance, he will have to score as many runs as possible.Therefore, the 38-year-old will be keen to bounce back in Adelaide and put up a solid display with the bat. Rohit does not have a great record in ODIs at the venue. In six games so far, he has scored 131 runs at an average of 21.83.