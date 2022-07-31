"Current players often place the IPL and T20 at the top of the list when it comes to satisfaction" - Ian Chappell

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has called for current players and administrators to evaluate the future of cricket as the T20 format continues its dominance. The renowned commentator feels current players prefer IPL and T20 cricket for satisfaction.

With the 50-over format under threat, Chappell thinks it still holds an entertainment value and is rewarding enough. However, he observed that the current generation remains inclined towards T20 cricket and that a game lasting 40 overs can still be unfulfilling.

The South Australian wrote in his column for ESPN Cricinfo:

"Played well, the 50-over game makes for a good cricket match that is rewarding in its entertainment value. Those are generally the sentiments of older players, who knew only two formats. Current players often place the IPL, in particular, and T20 in general, at the top of the list when it comes to satisfaction."

Chappell continued:

"The limited-overs game evolved because of a perceived boredom with Test cricket. Then T20 grew rapidly on the back of supposed stagnation in 50-overs cricket. Even T20, with its tendency towards a power game, and lasting only 40 overs at best, can often be unfulfilling for a player."

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' retirement from ODI cricket due to an 'unsustainable schedule' has put the spotlight on the amount of cricket being played. Chappell also touched on it, saying it wasn't entirely unexpected.

"A firm decision is needed on how many playing formats are best for cricket" - Ian Chappell

The 78-year old further said the game's future needs careful consideration and assessed on how many formats need to be played. He called for the youngsters to take responsibility, writing:

"This is why the future of the game needs thoughtful consideration. A firm decision is needed on how many playing formats are best for cricket. Once that is decided, it then needs to be confirmed how the formats should move ahead to ensure the game evolves.

"T20 suits many young cricketers as the skills needed for it can be developed more quickly than those required for the lengthy formats. The future of the game is in the hands of younger players, but they need to balance future decisions with an eye on the past."

The IPL's growth has already invited concerns from former players, including Adam Gilchrist, who termed its influence on international cricket as 'dangerous'.

