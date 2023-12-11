"Curse of Temba Bavuma"- Top 10 funny memes as rain washes out 1st T20I between India and South Africa

Rain played a spoilsport and washed out the first T20I between Team India and South Africa on Sunday (December 10) at the Kingsmead in Durban. The second T20I of the three-match series will take place on Tuesday (December 12) at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Team India jumped back into action right after their loss in the 2023 World Cup final and beat Australia in their five-match T20I series. Senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah were rested for the series.

In their absence, fringe players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rinku Singh performed well and threw their hats in for selection in the World Cup squad. They will get another chance to showcase their skills in the South Africa T20I series as senior players opted to rest for the white-ball leg of the tour.

Fans were disappointed as the first T20I of the series got abandoned due to persistent rain on Sunday in Durban. They expressed their frustrations in a unique way by sharing hilarious memes on the matter.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I feel there are limited T20s"- Suryakumar Yadav on the build-up to 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav recently stated that the limited number of T20I matches before the World Cup will not hinder their preparations as the players will get enough practice from IPL. At the press conference ahead of the South Africa series, Suryakumar said:

"I feel there are limited T20s going forward, before the T20 World Cup, but then we play 14 league games in the IPL as well. And players who have been playing in these T20 internationals... they've played a lot of games, and they have a lot of experience under their belt."

On role clarity in the current set-up, Suryakumar added:

"The number Rinku and Jitesh have been batting at, at the IPL and for their state teams, is the same number they are being given an opportunity here. And they are being told to do the same thing they do for their states and their franchises; [it's] nothing different. That's what they have done too."

Suryakumar Yadav won his maiden series as India captain by beating Australia 4-1 in the recently concluded five-match series.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket