Curtly Ambrose applies to become England's next fast-bowling coach

Legendary West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose has applied for the post of England's next fast-bowling coach. The 57-year-old is considered to be one of the best fast-bowlers in the history of cricket.

Should Curtly Ambrose get the job, he will be working with England's budding pace bowlers to help prepare them for the demands and rigors of international cricket.

He will also be expected to work with the country's senior team, as well as lead the tours of the England A squad.

Working with the likes of Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Olly Stone and many more of England's talented fast-bowlers will no doubt be a mouth-watering prospect for Curtly Ambrose.

If he proves to be successful, Ambrose's experience will be invaluable to England ahead of what promises to be a gruelling year for the side, featuring tours to India and Australia.

Curtly Ambrose has previous coaching experience with West Indies

England's next bowling coach will work with the likes of Jofra Archer

Curtly Ambrose, who took 405 wickets in just 98 matches at an average of 20.99 for the West Indies during his playing career, has previous experience of working as a bowling coach.

Ambrose enjoyed a successful spell as bowling coach of the West Indies in 2016, when he helped them win the ICC World T20. He has also worked as an assistant coach for Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Guyana Amazon Warriors in the past.

Former England bowler Jon Lewis, who is rated as one of the country's best young coaches, is currently leading the race to become the next elite pace-bowling coach. However, Curtly Ambrose also has strong prospects.

Ambrose's excellent record in Australia, where he took 78 wickets in just 14 Test matches, could give him the edge ahead of England's Ashes tour next summer.