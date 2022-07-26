"Rooting for them to make it to the final at least" - Veda Krishnamurthy on Indian women's cricket team's Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign

Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy has backed the team to make it to the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022).

Women's cricket is making its debut at CWG 2022, set to take place in Edgbaston, Birmingham. India will start as underdogs in the presence of giants like Australia, England and New Zealand.

However, Krishnamurthy is optimistic about the team's chances due to the presence of experienced players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

Speaking in a media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, here's what Veda Krishnamurthy said about India's chances and the players to watch out for:

"We’ve been doing really well in the T20 format. Harmanpreet and Smriti (Mandhana) are doing really well in handling the team."

She added:

"Harmanpreet showed her captaincy (skills) during the women’s IPL. She can (as a batter) single-handedly destroy any team on a given day. I am rooting for them to make it to the final at least."

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen #Birmingham2022 A warm send off for #TeamIndia as they left for Birmingham this morning from Bengaluru. A warm send off for #TeamIndia as they left for Birmingham this morning from Bengaluru. 👋👋💪 #Birmingham2022 https://t.co/Z6tcR3jcDf

Be it any sport, India versus Pakistan is always a high-voltage encounter. With the two teams set to face each other in a group game at CWG 2022, Krishnamurthy spoke about how charged up the girls would be. The 29-year-old said:

"I have got complete faith in them that they (India) will do well. The passion is 100 folds when India and Pakistan are playing. You don’t care who is going to perform, all that matters is the victory. I heard the match is sold out. There will be a lot of emotions."

Veda Krishnamurthy on India's bowling attack in CWG 2022

In the T20 format, teams with a stronger bowling line-up often hold an advantage over their opponents. Moreover, with the likes of Australia and England boasting strong batting line-ups, the Indian Women's team will need to be at their best on the field.

Veda Krishnamurthy feels that there is enough variety in the Women in Blue's bowling attack. She earmarked Pooja Vastrakar as the X-factor and stated:

"She produces something (special) in crucial moments. She did well in Sri Lanka both with the bat and ball and has become leader of the fast bowling attack in this team."

The all-rounder added:

"Meghna Singh will be crucial as well if she makes it to the eleven. They’ve backed Renuka (Singh) as well. Not to forget their (impressive) spin attack. Vastrakar will be a key factor."

India will begin their CWG 2022 women's cricket campaign against Australia on July 29.

