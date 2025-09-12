“Dad used to wake me up at 3:00" - Shubman Gill opens up on challenges faced during early days of his cricketing journey

India Test skipper Shubman Gill has opened up about the challenges he faced during the early days of his cricketing journey. Speaking on a YouTube podcast with Apple Music, released on Thursday, September 11, Gill recalled a fallout between his father, Lakhwinder Singh, and his academy coach.

As a result, Gill had to wake up at 3 a.m. to complete his practice sessions so they wouldn’t overlap with the coach’s timings. The 26-year-old shared:

“During one of the initial phases, my dad kind of had a falling out with the academy coach that we were enrolled in, and he kicked us out from the academy. That academy was like a public academy, not a private academy. The coach used to have his sessions from 6:00 to 10:00 in the morning and then from 4:00 to 6:00 in the evening.”

“So my dad used to wake me up at 3:00 to practice from 3:00 to 6:00 before he came. I used to wake up at 3:00, practice from 3:00 to 6:00, then go to school. Then I’d take a half day when the coach would finish his academy at around 11:00 a.m. or so. Then I’d come back and practice from 11 till 3, and then he’d come back again,” he added.

The Punjab batter continued:

“We did this for a couple of years. I don’t have any bad memories or anything like that, but this phase was a little challenging, waking up at 3:00 every day in the morning. Sometimes, as a kid, you just don’t want to wake up. But I’m very grateful that my dad kept me pushing through it.”

Shubman Gill is currently the vice-captain of India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue will return to action on Sunday, September 14, to face arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

“There were a lot of questions around me” - Shubman Gill on leading India to a thrilling 2-2 draw in England

In the same interaction, Shubman Gill was asked to share one of the proudest moments of his cricketing career so far. The 26-year-old recalled the questions and doubts that arose when he was named India’s Test captain ahead of the England series. Under his leadership, India drew the five-match series 2-2. Shubman Gill said:

“Before the series, when I was named captain of the team, there were a lot of questions around me and the kind of series that we had as a team, and me as a player and as a batsman. I think this whole series I would put together as one moment, and this is what’s been the most satisfying series for me: the most satisfying moments.”

The right-handed batter emerged as the leading run-getter in the series, piling up 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, including four centuries.

