“It was a Range Rover because of the song” - Shubman Gill shares fascinating tale behind his first car

Star India batter Shubman Gill recently opened up about the story behind his first car, a Range Rover. The 26-year-old currently serves as vice-captain of the Indian team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Ad

Apple Music released a video on their YouTube channel on Thursday, September 11, featuring Gill as the guest. During the conversation, he was asked about a song that reminded him of his childhood.

Gill chose the 2014 track “Range” by Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, explaining that the song inspired his love for the Range Rover, which eventually became his favourite car and his first purchase. He said:

“So I think the first time I heard this song (Range by Jassie Gill), this was the first song that I kind of knew word by word when I was about 13, 14 I would say. And why I picked this song was this."

Ad

Trending

"So the song was more about the car, Range Rover, and because of the song it just became my favorite car. I want, like, I was like whenever I get my first car it would be a Range Rover, and it was a Range Rover because of the song. I liked it so much," he added.

Ad

The right-handed batter will be back in action when the Men in Blue face Pakistan in their Group A Asia Cup 2025 clash on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai.

“It's a hype-up song” - Shubman Gill shares his go-to track after big team performances

During the same conversation, Shubman Gill also revealed the track he plays after an important match, especially when the team performs well. He said:

Ad

“Big plays - Sickboi (Jxggi). Every time I finish a match, I play well or the team does well, I'd play this song. It's like a hype-up song, and it's like what I'm doing is what I truly love, and I'm doing well at this. Like, it's a hype-up song. All of us are. So, there's a big speaker there, and an iPad would be connected to it. So whenever anyone wants to listen to a song, they would just play their song.”

Since making his debut in 2019, Shubman Gill has played 114 matches across formats, scoring 6,020 runs at an average of 46.30, including 25 fifties and 18 centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news