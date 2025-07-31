Dale Steyn makes huge prediction about Indian pacer ahead of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former South African speedster Dale Steyn has made a huge prediction about Team India seamer Mohammed Siraj ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, which will begin on July 31 at the Kia Oval in London. Writing on his official X account, Steyn backed the Hyderabad-born cricketer to take a five-fer.Although Shubman Gill didn't confirm Jasprit Bumrah's unavailability, reports have emerged that the think tank has decided to rest the pace spearhead to manage his workload. With Akash Deep likely to replace Bumrah and Team India reportedly set to hand Arshdeep Singh a Test debut, Siraj could be the team's senior bowler.Meanwhile, Steyn wrote the below on X:&quot;Siraj to take fifer in 5th Test.&quot;The 31-year-old found himself as the senior pacer when India rested Bumrah for the second Test of the series at Edgbaston, Birmingham. With Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna being less than 10 Tests old, Siraj stepped up and took seven wickets in the match, including six in the first innings, to fashion a 336-run victory for the tourists.Siraj is also currently the third-highest wicket-taker of the series, having picked up 14 scalps in seven innings. He now has the chance to go past Ben Stokes' tally of 17.Mohammed Siraj took a solitary wicket in Team India's win over England at The Oval in 2021Mohammed Siraj. (Image Credits: Getty)Mohammed Siraj was notably part of India's XI that beat England by 157 runs at The Oval in 2021. Siraj took only one wicket across the two innings, but a collective effort helped the visitors win quite convincingly.India will be doubly confident ahead of the final Test, given they staged a sensational rearguard to secure a draw in the previous match in Manchester. They batted for 143 overs as Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar struck centuries.