Danish Kaneria criticizes Pakistan’s bowling vs England - “Nobody bowled full-length deliveries”

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria has criticized Pakistan’s bowling unit as England hit 506/4 in 75 overs on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test. He said the bowlers didn’t read the flat deck and bowled back-of-length deliveries, which the visitors are used to playing back home.

The veteran feels the bowlers should have bowled full-length deliveries to invite the batters to drive in order to get the wickets.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“Nobody bowled full-length deliveries. You get wickets on that length and not from behind.”

The statement comes as four England batters – Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook - slammed centuries on Day 1.

While Crawley (122) and Duckett (107) set the tone with a double-century opening partnership (233 in 35.4 overs), Pope (108) and Brook (151) cashed on the opportunity.

England created the record of scoring the most runs on the opening day of Test cricket by scoring at a stunning run rate of 6.75.

Ben Stokes and Co. will look to pile up a big score in their first innings and bowl out Pakistan twice.

“He could have scored 200” – Danish Kaneria on Joe Root after flop day for Pakistan

Kaneria believes that Joe Root will be gutted to miss out on a big score on such a flat wicket. He feels the former England captain could have struck a double century. The batter was adjudged leg before wicket for just 23 runs.

“Joe Root will be disappointed to get out early. He could have scored 200.”

There was no respite for the Pakistan bowlers as the Englishmen hit 73 boundaries and three sixes on Day 1, including Brook’s six consecutive fours in an over against debutant Saud Shakeel.

Naseem Shah, Pakistan's main strike bowler, bled 96 runs in 15 overs. Zahid Mahmood was the only successful bowler with figures of 2-160. Debutant Haris Rauf and Mohammad Ali took one wicket apiece.

With England set for a mammoth first-inning score, Babar Azam and Co. will have to come out all guns blazing with the bat to save the game.

