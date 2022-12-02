Danish Kaneria sums up Pakistan’s Day 1 vs England– “These are bakri bowlers who don’t know where to bowl”

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria has criticized Pakistan’s bowling performance after England slammed 500+ runs on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test. He said bowlers were exposed because they didn’t know where to bowl.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"In dead pitches, these bowlers will be exposed because these are Bakri (incompetent) bowlers who don’t know where to bowl."

The veteran felt that the bowlers failed to read the pitch and expressed disappointment with their line and length. He wanted the bowlers to bowl fuller-length deliveries to ensure the batters' drive, which could have resulted in edges behind the stumps.

“Nobody bowled full-length deliveries. You get wickets on that length and not from behind.”

The statement comes after four different England batters – Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook - hit centuries on the opening day of the Test match. While Crawley and Duckett set the tone with an opening partnership of 233 runs in just 35.4 overs, Pope and Brook cashed in on the opportunity.

The visitors were finally bowled out for 657 in 101 overs on Day 2. Zahid Mahood emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with four wickets but conceded 235 runs, while Naseem Shah scalped three wickets. Mohammad Ali took a couple of wickets and Haris Rauf picked up a wicket.

“How will you reach by playing such cricket” – Danish Kaneria on Pakistan’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship final

Kaneria feels Pakistan will not be able to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final if they don’t pull up their shocks.

CricTracker @Cricketracker



Have a glance at WTC 2021-23 points table ahead of AUS-WI, PAK-ENG & BAN-IND Test series.



#PAKvENG | #AUSvWI | #BANvIND | #WTC23 Test Cricket returns so is World Test ChampionshipHave a glance at WTC 2021-23 points table ahead of AUS-WI, PAK-ENG & BAN-IND Test series. Test Cricket returns so is World Test Championship 😍Have a glance at WTC 2021-23 points table ahead of AUS-WI, PAK-ENG & BAN-IND Test series.#PAKvENG | #AUSvWI | #BANvIND | #WTC23 https://t.co/MjwFTiRDyv

He also criticized the team management for picking the wrong combination of players and targeted the pitch curator for creating a flat deck by comparing it to a highway.

On this, Kaneria said:

“The thought is to play the World Test Championship final. How will you reach by playing such cricket, making such pitches, playing such players and combination?”

For the uninitiated, Babar Azam and Co. will have to win four consecutive Tests to reach the WTC final if they lose the Rawalpindi Test. Pakistan are currently ranked fifth in the WTC points table.

