Danish Kaneria wants Babar Azam to deliver in second innings and answer his critics with the bat

Former Pakistan international Danish Kaneria wants Babar Azam to step up and deliver for his team against England in the second innings of the ongoing Karachi Test. He pointed out that the right-hander often fails to score big in the second innings.

The statement came as Babar has scored 4 and 1, respectively, in the second innings of his last two Tests. So far in his career, he has scored three centuries in 35 innings during the third or fourth innings.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria said:

“Babar Azam should score a hundred. He has a problem, failing in the second innings. He should reply to critics with the bat.”

Babar, however, has scored 136, 75, and 78, in the first innings of the three Tests of the ongoing series.

However, it was only a few months ago that Babar scored a magnificent 196 against Australia in the fourth innings of a Test at the same venue, Karachi, to save a Test. So, success in the second innings is far from an unknown phenomenon for the prolific batsman.

As far as the state of the ongoing Test is concerned, England were bowled out for 354 in their first innings after Pakistan scored 304 in theirs. Starting with a deficit of 50, the hosts reached 21/0 at the end of play on Day 2.

On Day 3, Babar Azam and Co. will look to reach a competitive total against the visitors and try and register a consolation victory in the three-match series.

With Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique at the crease, the hosts will resume their second innings on Monday, December 19.

“Kuldeep Yadav was superb” – Danish Kaneria on Kuldeep Yadav

Danish Kaneria, meanwhile, also spoke on Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He praised Kuldeep for coming out strongly on Day 5 against Bangladesh after failing to deliver on the previous day.

Kuldeep Yadav picked up two more wickets on Day 5 of the ongoing Test between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram. He ended up with three wickets in the innings and eight in the match as India registered a convincing win by 188 runs.

Danish Kaneria said that the left-arm unorthodox bowler used his shoulder and back well on the final day of the Chattogram Test, unlike Day 4. Kuldeep took the prized wicket of captain Shakib Al Hasan, who put on a decent fight with 84 runs.

“Kuldeep Yadav was superb in this Test match. He was able to use his shoulder and back, especially the manner in which he got the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan.”

He added:

“He was in rhythm today. He looked good with the ball, got three wickets today, and took the best figures of his Test career. With five wickets in the first innings and three in the second, he was adjudged the Man of the Match in the Chattogram Test.”

The Indian wrist-spinner also scored a crucial 40 runs to win the Player of the Match award on his Test comeback after a 22-month gap. He will next be seen in action in the second Test, starting in Dhaka on Thursday, December 22.

