Danushka Gunathilaka free from three out of four rape charges: Reports

Three out of the four sexual assault charges on Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka have been dropped, according to reports from Sydney Morning Herald. The southpaw was arrested from Sri Lanka's team hotel during the T20 World Cup last year after an unnamed woman accused him of rape.

The local police had claimed that the woman and Gunathilaka met via a dating app and headed together to her house in Sydney's Rose Bay. But that's when the Sri Lankan cricketer allegedly "choked" her without consent and had "forceful" sexual intercourse.

Danushka Gunathilaka was initially charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without the woman's consent. However, the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday reported that the court now has just one charge of rape on him with the other three dropped. Here's what the statement read:

"Prosecutor Hugh Buddin, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court one charge had been certified but the remaining three counts of sexual intercourse without consent had been withdrawn."

The one charge that remains is still a pretty serious one as that accuses him of having tried to reportedly wrap his hand around her neck for "20 to 30 seconds and choked her". The police facts sheet also claimed that the "complainant was too afraid to do anything".

This isn't the first time Danushka Gunathilaka has gotten into trouble

Danushka Gunathilaka has had a history of being reprimanded for his actions off the field. He was banned for one year alongside Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella by Sri Lanka Cricket for breaching the bio-bubble protocol in England back in 2021.

Although the ban was later reduced, it seems unlikely that Gunathilaka will be able to play international cricket again after such massive allegations.

Poll : 0 votes