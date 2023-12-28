"Dark days back"- Top 10 funny memes after India's crushing innings loss in Boxing Day Test vs South Africa

South Africa beat Team India comprehensively by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test of the 2-match series on Thursday (December 28) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Proteas commenced today with an overnight score of 256/5. Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen continued to inflict misery on the Indian bowlers with their enterprising strokeplay.

The duo put on 111 runs for the sixth wicket before Shardul Thakur finally dismissed Dean Elgar after he scored a match-defining 185 (287). Marco Jansen (84*) then hit a few boundaries in the company of tailenders to push South Africa's total to 408 in their first innings. The hosts took a healthy lead of 163 runs courtesy of wonderful contributions from Jansen and Elgar.

Team India's batting line-up then capitulated without any resistance in the second innings against a rampaging South African bowling attack. Virat Kohli (76) waged a lone battle with a brilliant half-century but could not do much as he did not have any support at the other end.

Fans were highly disappointed after witnessing a submissive performance from Team India and shared hilarious memes. One of them implied that India's performance in Tests has gone back to the pre-2014 era before Virat Kohli took over as captain by saying:

"Dark days back."

Here's a collection of the best memes:

"Massive effort by bowlers to pick up 20 wickets"- Dean Elgar after South Africa's thumping win against India

At the post-match presentation, South Africa's stand-in captain, Dean Elgar, expressed satisfaction about his own and his teammate's performance in the match. Reflecting on the win, Elgar said:

"Always wanted to contribute with big scores. It hasn't worked out at times, but it did today. Massive effort by bowlers to pick up 20 wickets. It was quite juicy. You have got to keep it nice and simple.

"Batting in Tests, you need to keep it simple. Game is pretty difficult, complex at times. Focus on the ball, play nice and straight. Wicket's like that, one's gonna come with your name on it."

He continued:

"You need fast bowlers and a spinners, ultimately you need those 20 wicket to win the series. Superb first spell by Rabada, and somebody like Nandre coming to the fore. That has been the shining light. Heap of rubbish and get rewards. Really great team rewards. Playing a two test series, you can't win if you don't win first. On their day, India is difficult to beat. Last international here, good to leave on a high."

India will aim to make a strong comeback and draw the series when they face off against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town on January 3.

