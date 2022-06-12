"Anything over a hundred's pretty good" - Daryl Mitchell not worried by falling ten runs short of his double-hundred in Nottingham

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has revealed he isn't too bothered about missing out on a double-hundred after losing his wicket for 190 on day two of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge. Instead, he said, any score over a hundred is good enough.

Mitchell scored his second consecutive Test hundred as New Zealand piled up 553. The right-handed batter shared two big partnerships with Tom Blundell and the debutant Michael Bracewell, but edged to the keeper at 190.

Mitchell revealed after the day's play that a double-hundred doesn't mean a lot as New Zealand find themselves in a position to win the Test.

"A double-hundred personally doesn't mean a lot. It was nice to contribute to a score that can help us win a test match. Anything over a hundred's pretty good. I was just trying to help do a job for the team", the 31-year old said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

The Hamilton-born player joined hands with keeper-batter Blundell to add 236 runs, followed by sharing a 91-run stand with Michael Bracewell.

"I think that's the nature of the game, anyone who's played cricket has dropped a catch in their life" - Daryl Mitchell

The 31-year old reflected on couple of dropped catches off his bowling, that of Alex Lees at 12 and Ollie Pope at 41 off Trent Boult, said such things happen and it's vital to concentrate on catching the next ball.

"I think that's the nature of the game, anyone who's played cricket has dropped a catch in their life. For me, I can't control what happens now but it's just concentrating on the next one and taking the next one. It's just the game of cricket. The first one I probably catch nine times out of 10, and the second one's a reaction catch that either sticks or it doesn't. For me, I've trained to play Test cricket and play five days and do this job, so it's just the nature of the game that we play," he added.

Nevertheless, England responded well with the bat as Ollie Pope made the most of his lifeline, reaching his half-century off 66 balls. The right-handed batter has so far added 84 with Alex Lees, and England are currently at 90/1.

