Daryl Mitchell replaces injured Devon Conway in New Zealand's Test squad for the India series

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell replaced Devon Conway in the New Zealand Test Squad for the upcoming 2-match series against India. Devon Conway suffered a freak injury during the first semi-final of the 2021 World Cup. Due to that, he will miss the final against Australia and the subsequent series against India.

Daryl Mitchell recently played a match-winning crucial knock against England in the semi-final and has impressed everyone with his temperament. His inclusion will provide more balance to the New Zealand Test side. Mitchell can provide a few medium pace overs to give the main bowlers a break when required.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead commented on the development. He expressed his disappointment at missing Conway's service for the away series against India. New Zealand are going to begin their WTC defense with this series. Stead was also excited about Mitchell's inclusion as he is the man in form. In this regard, Gary Stead said:

“It’s a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else. Daryl’s versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he’s certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment. He’s proven he can perform in Test cricket, and I know he’s excited to rejoin the Test group for this tour.”

So far, Daryl Mitchell has played five Test matches for New Zealand and scored 232 runs at an average of 58, including one fifty and one century. 102* against Pakistan earlier this year at Christchurch is his highest score in the format.

New Zealand Test squad for 2-match series against India

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner.

