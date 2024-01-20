New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell will not be part of the fifth and final T20I against Pakistan as he is being rested due to workload management. In his absence, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been called up to the squad while a decision on Devon Conway, who missed the fourth T20I due to testing positive for COVID-19, will be taken on the morning of the final match on Sunday, January 21.

New Zealand have already claimed an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series, with their most recent seven-wicket triumph coming at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Daryl Mitchell has played a starring role for the Blackcaps in the series so far. He has been influential coming in the middle order, scoring 158 runs in four matches at an average of 52.67 and a strike rate of 183.72.

“Daryl is an important player for us across all three formats and ensuring he’s in the best place to perform in international cricket is vital. Rachin is coming off a period of rest himself and will bring a valuable skill set to the group in this final match as he continues his return to cricket,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said ahead of the fifth T20I

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is also dealing with an injury issue, forcing him to miss the latter half of the series. All-rounder Mitchell Santner has been leading the side in his absence after successfully recovering from COVID-19.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has played 18 T20Is to date

The left-arm all-rounder, who will head off to India soon for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), has not had a firm grip on the shortest format yet. He impressed one and all with his exploits in ODI cricket, but still needs a defining moment when it comes to his T20I career.

Ravindra has scored 145 runs in 16 T20I innings at an average of 13.18 and a strike rate of 117.88. However, the bulk of his displays have come while batting in the lower order. He could make a case for himself while potentially opening the innings, should Conway not be available for the series finale.

The final T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, January 21.

Will the Blackcaps complete a whitewash over Pakistan to prolong their misery? Let us know what you think.

