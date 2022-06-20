"I think the combination we have is a good one" - Dasun Shanaka hopes Sri Lanka can repeat their 1992 heroics

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka hopes to secure the national team's first ODI series victory over Australia at home since 1992. The all-rounder believes the hosts have the right combination to take the next step and repeat history.

Sri Lanka took a 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series in the third match on Sunday as they chased 292 with six wickets to spare. It was also the first time in 20 years that Sri Lanka registered back-to-back ODI victories against Australia, after winning the second game by 26 runs.

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC



Sri Lanka take a - series lead



#SLvAUS Pathum Nissanka (137) and Kusal Mendis (87) led the charge as Sri Lanka beat Australia by 6 wickets!Sri Lanka take aseries lead Pathum Nissanka (137) and Kusal Mendis (87) led the charge as Sri Lanka beat Australia by 6 wickets!Sri Lanka take a 2️⃣-1️⃣ series lead 💪#SLvAUS https://t.co/RP4bDjrtTr

Speaking after the game, Shanaka admitted that Australia are one of the best sides in the world, but feels optimistic about a historic series win.

"It was 1992, the last time we beat Australia in a bilateral ODI series at home. They are one of the best sides in the world and we hope we can take the next step. I think the combination we have is a good one," the seam-bowling all-rounder said, as quoted by India Today.

Sri Lanka's victory came on the back of a sensational hundred from Pathum Nissanka, who made 137 while opening the innings. He built a 170-run stand with Kusal Mendis, who made 87 to gun down 292 with nine balls to go.

"I think there was a little bit of dew, and it made a difference when we were batting" - Dasun Shanaka

Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka. (Credits:Twitter)

Shanaka lavished praise on Mendis and Nissanka for delivering excellent performances with the bat and for sticking to the plans. The 30-year-old also admitted that dew made a difference, something he didn't see coming at the toss.

"It was a very good performance by the two youngsters with the bat, Pathum and Kusal Mendis. I hope they will take the momentum into the next match as well. In the dressing room, we were talking about the tempo and awareness, and they delivered."

He added:

"I think there was a little bit of dew, and it made a difference when we were batting. The ball was coming nicely on to the bat. We didn't expect that at the toss, so batting second made a huge difference to the game."

The fourth ODI between the two sides will get underway on Tuesday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far