“David Beckham and Ronaldo once made the crowd go gaga” - Team India star visits Old Trafford amid ENG vs IND 2025 series [In Pictures] 

India Women’s spinner Sneh Rana recently paid a visit to the iconic Old Trafford Football Stadium in England, the home ground of Premier League club Manchester United. Her visit came ahead of India’s fourth T20I against England Women, scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, at the Emirates Old Trafford.

On Tuesday, July 8, the 31-year-old shared a post on Instagram, where she was seen posing at the historic venue and also gave fans a glimpse of the club’s trophy cabinet through a video. Rana captioned the post:

“In Awe of the feel of Manchester United FC where legends like David Beckham and Ronaldo once made the crowd go gaga on their moves.”

Sneh Rana was last seen in action during the third T20I against England, held on Friday, July 4, at the Kennington Oval in London. England Women, opting to bat first, posted a competitive 171/9 in their 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley (75) and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (66). For India, Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma took three wickets each, while Rana went wicketless.

In reply, India got valuable contributions from Smriti Mandhana (56) and Shafali Verma (47), but the game went down to the wire. Lauren Bell held her nerve to defend 12 runs in the final over, sealing a five-run win for England as India finished at 166/5 in their 20 overs.

Breaking down Sneh Rana’s international record

Sneh Rana made her international debut for India in an ODI match in 2014 and has since represented the country in 32 matches in the format. The off-spinner has claimed 44 wickets at an average of 27.47 and a strike rate of 35.5, which includes a five-wicket haul.

In T20Is, the 31-year-old has featured in 28 games, picking up 24 wickets at an average of 23.91 and an economy rate of 6.37. Additionally, Rana has played four Test matches for India, where she has taken 23 wickets at an impressive average of 20.95 and a strike rate of 41.6, including one five-wicket haul.

