"That's a major factor for me in saying it is the best" - David Lloyd reveals why T20 Blast is better than IPL

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has made a major statement regarding what he believes is the best T20 competition in the world. Lloyd, who has worked as a cricket commentator worldwide, believes T20 Blast is better than the IPL and has explained the reason behind it.

While the T20 Blast came into being in 2003, the Indian Premier League (IPL) achieved significant success when it was introduced in 2008. The IPL continued to grow with leaps and bounds as the years went by as the world's best players ply their trade in it, attracting millions of viewers.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Lloyd said the difference between the IPL and T20 Blast is that the latter is people-centric and the former benefits the wealthy. The 75-year old also pointed out that the IPL lacks a fun element.

He said:

"I have worked on the IPL, but it is a private enterprise and benefiting already wealthy people. The T20 Blast is for the people and bringing money into the game. That's a major factor for me in saying it is the best. The IPL fits an Indian audience because the players are Gods out there, but it is deadly serious."

The former first-class cricketer continued:

"If I am doing a T20 game I'll have a hoot. Blokes messing up and having a laugh, although serious enough that everyone cares about the outcome."

Talks of the best T20 competition have been a constant one these days, with almost all the Test-playing nations formulating their own leagues. However, several cricketers have claimed the IPL to be the best and the most competitive.

"I think the Blast is the best T20 competition in the world" - David Lloyd

Kent Spitfires. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Englishman declared the Vitality Blast as the best T20 tournament as it brings the spectators together to make it a celebrated day in the cricket calendar.

Lloyd said:

"I think the Blast is the best T20 competition in the world - not for its quality necessarily, but for its longevity, the joy that it brings to spectators in the UK culminating in one of the greatest days in the cricket calendar."

The 2022 edition of the Vitality Blast will commence on May 25th. Kent Spitfires won the previous season, beating Somerset by 25 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

