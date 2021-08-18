'England's top three are just on a massive blockathon': David Lloyd slams Rory Burns and Dom Sibley

England's opening pair of Rory Burns and Dom Sibley continue to face backlash amid their recent horror run. The likes of Michael Vaughan, Geoffrey Boycott, and Ramiz Raja have called for an overhaul of England's top order.

Joining the bandwagon is the renowned commentator David Lloyd, who termed their batting comical.

The spotlight remains on Burns and Sibley after England slumped to a 151-run loss in the second Test at Lord's against India.

In four innings against India this series, the duo has added 0, 37, 23, and 1 as the pressure has fallen on Joe Root to rescue his side every time. In contrast, the visitors have added a half-century and century stand in four innings.

Speaking to MailOnline, David Lloyd lauded India's pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, claiming they found ways to survive and score even while facing England's best bowler.

But the 74-year old blasted Sibley and Burns for only blocking deliveries instead of scoring, causing Root to save them. Hence, Lloyd said the England openers are a laughing stock and one of the worst in history.

"Look at India's opening pair. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stand correctly and even though they are facing England's greatest ever bowler in Anderson they find ways to defend and score. Our top three seem to have no intention of scoring — they are just on a massive blockathon!

"It's a broken record with Root always trying to get them out of an almighty scrape. In 57 years I have never seen an opening pair stand like Rory Burns and Dom Sibley do. Ever! It's comedy cricket and that is the biggest issue."

Sir Geoffrey Boycott: Congratulations to India but England's stupidity cost them the Test match | @GeoffreyBoycott #ENGvIND https://t.co/rF3rOPnbzX — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) August 17, 2021

England to name the squad for the third Test on Wednesday

Chris Silverwood and Joe Root in England's Nets Session

Meanwhile, England are likely to announce their squad for the third Test in Leeds against India on Wednesday.

It would be interesting to see if coach Chris Silverwood drafts any new names. Left-handed batter Dawid Malan remains in the frame for a recall.

But right-arm speedster Mark Wood is in a tight race to be fit for the third Test. He sustained a shoulder injury at Lord's. However, Silverwood revealed the medics are assessing him.

Wood replaced Stuart Broad in the second Test; thus should the former be ruled out, it would be another significant blow.

