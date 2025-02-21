David Miller's special gesture from dressing room to Ryan Rickelton after his century during SA vs AFG 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch] 

South African batter David Miller extended a special gesture to his teammate Ryan Rickelton after he notched up a century against Afghanistan on Friday (February 21). It was during the third match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Ad

The Proteas team batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Afghan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi dismissed Tony de Zorzi (11) in the 6th over to give an early breakthrough for his side. Ryan Rickelton took the African team's innings forward by building steady partnerships with Temba Bavuma (58) and Rassie van der Dussen (52). In the process, he also scored his maiden ODI century in 100 balls during the 35th over.

Rickelton celebrated the special moment by jumping and punching in the air before acknowledging the applause from the spectators. David Miller was also spotted making a special gesture with his hands to Rickelton at that moment.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the milestone moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aiden Markram played a blazing knock of 52* (36) in the death overs to propel South Africa to a massive total of 315/6 in 50 overs. David Miller endured a failure with the bat as he perished for 14 (18) in the 48th over. Wiaan Mulder assisted Markram with a mini cameo of 12* (6).

"The bounce is up and down" - South Africa batter Van der Dussen after first innings of Champions Trophy 2025 clash vs Afghanistan

During the mid-innings break, South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen reflected on the first-innings action and said (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

"I think we set it up nicely, the guys in the top-3 allowed the batters to come in set-up to bat with intensity, pretty happy with how we've played.

"The bounce is up and down, reminding me of the Wanderers wicket, there's bounce, but there's cracks as well, one or two stayed low, some bounced, there's some grassy pitches, skids on, stay on the wicket and don't give the batters any easy runs (on the way to bowl on this wicket). Pretty happy with my innings."

Ad

Do you think Afghanistan can chase down the target of 316 in the CT clash against South Africa? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback