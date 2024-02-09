David Warner becomes third player, after Virat Kohli and Ross Taylor, to play 100 games in all 3 formats

Veteran Australian opener David Warner notched up a rare milestone in the first T20I against the West Indies in Hobart on Friday, becoming the first Australian to play at least 100 games in all three formats. India's Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Ross Taylor are the only other players to achieve the landmark.

Taylor retired from international cricket after playing 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is, having made his first appearance in 2006. Kohli, meanwhile, made his international debut in 2023 and has played 113 Tests, 292 ODIs and 117 T20Is. His 4037 runs are also the most by any player in the shortest format.

Warner is playing his 100th T20I, having retired from ODIs and Tests after starring in 161 and 112 games in the two formats respectively. The 37-year-old is likely to retire from T20I cricket after the T20 World Cup later this year.

David Warner stands for toss in place of Mitchell Marsh

David Warner

The toss on Friday at the Bellerive Oval saw Warner stand in place of Mitchell Marsh, who has been affected with COVID-19. The left-hander said after losing the toss:

"We were going to bowl first as well. Wicket looks nice. Generally, in the first six you can give yourself some time.

"There's some variables with the wind, and one side a bit big. Mitch has taken his mask off today. He's come back alright. If the game was yesterday, he wouldn't have been (fit) to play."

While the Test series was drawn, Australia swept the West Indies in the three-game ODI rubber.

The hosts have rested most of their star players for the T20I leg, including Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. However, they will travel full-strength to New Zealand for a three-game series, as it will be their final tune-up event before the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App