David Warner delivers savage response to troll calling Australian players 'arrogant'

Senior cricketer David Warner recently shut down a social media user who claimed that Australian cricketers will now be even more arrogant following their 2023 World Cup triumph.

Replying to the post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Warner asked the troll if he had actually met any of the Australian players in person or if he was just using this as an opportunity to vent frustration.

Tagging Warner in his post, the user wrote:

"@davidwarner3 In past australian players were very arrogant but after winning this world cup they will become more arrogant."

Responding to the troll, David Warner replied:

"Did you meet some of the players or is this just a keyboard opportunity to vent."

Australia secured a comprehensive six-wicket victory over India in the 2023 World Cup final to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup.

David Warner finished as the leading run-getter for Australia in the edition, chalking up 535 runs from 11 outings at an average of 48.63. The left-handed batter notched up two centuries and as many fifties.

David Warner is likely to retire from Test cricket in January 2024

Australia are set to host Pakistan in a three-match Test series. The opening encounter is scheduled to be played in Perth, starting from December 14. The second and third Tests will take place in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

Speaking about his red-ball future ahead of Australia's World Test Championship final in June, Warner expressed his desire to retire after playing the third Test against Pakistan in front of his home crowd in Sydney.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series," Warner told reporters.

"If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then," he added further.

David Warner has featured in 109 Tests and has scored 8487 runs at an average of 44.43. He has 25 centuries and 36 fifties to his name in the format.