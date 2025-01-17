David Warner picks Australia’s opener for SL vs AUS 2025 Test series

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Jan 17, 2025 11:32 IST
David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

Retired Australian cricketer David Warner has shared his opinion on who should open the innings in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The 38-year-old has leaned more towards Travis Head opening the innings than Sam Konstas.

Konstas showcased some audacious strokes on his debut innings in the recent home series against India. However, he is yet to play any cricket in the subcontinent. By contrast, Head has opened on five occasions in the subcontinent, scoring 223 runs at an average of 55.75.

Speaking to reporters, the New South Welshman stated that Head's experience at the top gives him weightage over Konstas to open the innings in Sri Lanka. Warner said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"In the subcontinent over the years, we've not had a great deal of success. What does success look like for the Australian cricket team? It's getting off to a good start and being able to capitalise. So I think it's a good move putting 'Trav' up at the top of the order to get us off to a good start. Could Sam do that as well? He probably could. But I think with the experience that Trav's got and the opposition probably going, 'Wow, it's Travis Head, we're going to have to be on point from ball one'."

Although Konstas played some outrageous shots against Jasprit Bumrah in his debut innings, the 19-year-old couldn't make a substantial score in the remainder of the series.

"It wouldn't be a bad move if Sam opened the batting" - David Warner

Sam Konstas. (Image Credits: Getty)

David Warner also reckons that Sam Konstas opening alongside Travis Head would be exciting to watch. He said (as per the aforementioned source):

"For me, it's about them playing their game and what they need to do and that's basically instinct, and I think you saw that with Sam in the Test matches, which is exciting. I think it'd be a good move if they did that (opened with Head). On the other side, it wouldn't be a bad move if Sam opened the batting."

Australia's Test series against Sri Lanka begins on January 29 in Galle.

More from Sportskeeda
हिन्दी