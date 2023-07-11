"David Warner is putting Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith under way too much pressure" ‐ Ian Healy on Australia's Headingley loss in Ashes

David Warner's spot in the Australian team for the remainder of the Ashes 2023 has come under a cloud following his twin failures at Headingley. The left-handed batter managed scores of 4 and 1 in Australia's three-wicket loss.

Warner was dismissed by his nemesis Stuart Broad, edging towards Zak Crawley at the second slip, on both instances. Broad has now got the better of the Australian opener 17 times in the red-ball format.

While analyzing Warner's tawdry technique in the Leeds Test, former Australian cricketer Ian Healy told SENQ Breakfast:

"What he put out at Headingley wasn’t good enough. His technique recently had been much better, head over the ball, but it all disappeared at Headingley."

Healy further stressed how Warner's inability to score at the top puts an additional load on Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

He added:

“He was jumping around, he was unstable at the crease and he was distracted by the crowd. It wasn’t good enough and we need better because he’s putting Marnus (Labuschagne) and Steve Smith under way too much pressure."

“Marnus has been like an opener, and he spends a lot of energy getting to 20 and 30, then he’s getting himself out too," Healy added.

Labuschagne and Smith combinedly added 78 runs in the third Test as Australia posted 263 and 224, respectively, on a pacey Headingley wicket.

"David Warner has to get this Ashes done with Australia" - Ian Healy

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins said that the team management will keep all options open after the Headingley defeat. This comes after Mitchell Marsh's century in the first innings and Cameron Green likely to be available for selection at Old Trafford.

Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw are the two left-handed batting options available at Australia's disposal to replace Warner in the opening slot.

Despite his chastising over the Australian opener's failures in the third Test, Healy wasn't convinced to replace David Warner for the penultimate Ashes Test. He said:

"I don’t want to throw a newbie, whether it be Marcus or ‘Renners’, into that team in that Ashes furnace. David Warner is in with the team that has got to get this Ashes done.”

Warner has amassed 141 runs at an average of 23.5 in this Ashes so far. His 66 in the first innings at Lord's is the only exceptional performance on this tour.

