David Warner withdraws bid to overturn life-time captaincy ban following scathing assessment by review panel 

Senior Australian batter David Warner has withdrawn his application to overturn his life-time captaincy despite Cricket Australia (CA) introducing changes to their Code of Conduct on November 21, 2022.

In a lengthy post on his social media account, the New South Wales-born batter revealed that he put in an application to overturn his life-time captaincy ban, a few days after CA's decision to provide players with an opportunity to modify their long-term sanctions.

However, according to Warner, the process involved in reversing his life-time ban, which was overseen by a Review Panel and a council assisting the panel, was a hellish ordeal.

The explosive batter feels that the procedure involved too much probing into the past and the incident in question, despite the recent modification specifically mentioning that the review does not pertain to the original offense.

The council assisting the review panel were withdrawn from the case, leading Warner to submit another additional request to reconsider their means of protocol to review his bid to overturn his bid.

However, with the review panel choosing to ignore the player's request, Warner has been forced to withdraw his application to overturn his life-time captaincy ban under CA's amended guidelines in their Code of Conduct.

Here are some key excerpts from the player's detailed post regarding the process carried out. He wrote:

With the encouragement of administrators and colleagues and in accordance with the rules under the Code of Conduct, on 25 November 2022 I submitted an application to Cricket Australia for a modification to my life-time ban from leadership positions in cricket. I did so in good faith on the understanding that regular established procedures under the Code of Conduct would be followed.

He continued:

In his submissions, Counsel Assisting made offensive and unhelpful comments about me that had absolutely no substantive purpose under the Code of Conduct.

Explaining how the entire process has been traumatizing for his family, considering the ghosts from the past being dug, Warner stated:

"In effect, Counsel Assisting, and, it appears, to some extent the Review Panel, want to conduct a public trial of me and what occurred during the Third Test at Newlands. They want to conduct a public spectacle to, in the Panel's words, have a "cleansing". I am not prepared for my family to be the washing machine for cricket's dirty laundry."

As previously mentioned, Warner asserted that he has no other option than to withdraw his application due to the methods carried out over the course of the review. He wrote:

"Regrettably, I have no practical alternative at this point in time but to withdraw my application. I am not prepared to subject my family or my teammates to further trauma and disruption by accepting a departure from the way in which my application should be dealt with pursuant to the Code of Conduct. Some things are more important than cricket."

Warner was handed a life-time captaincy ban for his leading role in the ball-tampering saga in 2018

Warner was handed a life-time captaincy ban along with a one-year ban from playing for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering saga. The opening batter, then-skipper Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft were found guilty of incepting and executing a plan to use sandpaper to get the ball to reverse during the third Test against South Africa in Newlands.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Cameron Bancroft denies rift with David Warner after previously stating that the ball-tampering in Newlands had been instigated by the latter es.pn/2NqTAIo Cameron Bancroft denies rift with David Warner after previously stating that the ball-tampering in Newlands had been instigated by the latter es.pn/2NqTAIo https://t.co/0ES2mNISF7

The senior batter has been a force to be reckoned with since his return from the ban. He has been prolific across formats, but has not availed the opportunity to lead a team. He was touted to replace Aaron Finch as Australia's ODI skipper after his retirement, but the role went to Pat Cummins.

He will next be seen in action during the second Test against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval.

