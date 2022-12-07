"Hopefully people don’t write me off too quick" - Aaron Finch ahead of upcoming BBL season 

Australian T20I captain Aaron Finch believes that he still has a lot to offer and is on the lookout to make a statement with the Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The opening batter has had quite a year where his poor tally of scores was a constant talk of debate. He chose to retire from the ODI format following a 3-0 triumph over New Zealand in September 2022.

Leading Australia at the T20 World Cup 2022, he struggled with a hamstring injury as the side failed to qualify for the knockouts and defend their title as a result.

Finch is next expected to be seen in the Big Bash League (BBL), with Australia's next T20I assignment coming in August 2023 in the form of a white-ball tour of South Africa.

It is to be noted that he will not feature in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Hoping that people would not write him off just because of his age and form, Finch told reporters:

"Hopefully people don’t write me off too quick. I’m really keen to get back into it. Once you have a little break for a while, it gets the juices flowing again.”

The Melbourne Renegades selected Liam Livingstone as the No.1 pick in the inaugural BBL draft earlier this year. However, an unexpected call-up to the Test side forced the England all-rounder to pull out of the competition.

The franchise has roped in legendary all-rounder Andre Russell and senior opening batter Martin Guptill ahead of the season.

Finch continued:

“We’ve added some real strength to our group, so for us it’s just about starting the tournament well. In T20 cricket, experience counts for a lot. Guys like Andre Russell and Martin Guptill have dominated world cricket for a long time, so they’re huge drawcards for our club.The Big Bash is a phenomenal tournament and we g et some of the best players in the world.”

The Melbourne Renegades will kickstart their BBL campaign with an away clash against the Brisbane Heat in Cairns on December 15. The Renegades finished last in the table last season with only three wins under their belt.

"That’s a lot of cricket" - Aaron Finch on poor turnout at Australian venues

The aftermath of the T20 World Cup 2022 was marred by poor attendance numbers at the venues.

The recently concluded three-match ODI series between Australia and England almost depicted a fixture played behind closed doors, speaking volumes about the state of cricket in the country. The situation was the same during the first Test between Australia and West Indies in Perth.

Noting that there has been a lot of cricket on offer of late, Finch said:

“With the World Cup being played so recently, the Big Bash, and (five) Tests throughout the summer, that’s a lot of cricket."

Finch concluded:

“There are time constraints with families and financial constraints as well, (but) people still love supporting cricket, they love supporting the Australian team and hopefully over the summer we see some bigger crowds.”

Australia will lock horns with West Indies in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval starting on Thursday, December 8. The hosts won the first Test by 164 runs.

Will the veteran lead Australia at the 2024 T20 World Cup? Let us know what you think.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes