Wankhede Stadium in line to host India-Sri Lanka match in January 2023 - Reports 

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai could get a taste of international white-ball cricket for the first time since the onset of COVID-19.

The venue has reportedly been chosen to host a game between India and Sri Lanka from their upcoming white-ball tour in January 2023.

Team India will host Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia in their home season before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season gets underway.

Wankhede last hosted a white-ball contest back in March 2020 in the form of an ODI against Australia, which ended in a 10-wicket loss for the hosts. In terms of T20Is, it was the West Indies who last visited the venue.

The venue's last official international contest was the second Test between India and New Zealand in late 2021, where Ajaz Patel famously claimed all 10 wickets in an innings.

A reliable source told the Times of India:

"The Mumbai Cricket Association has halted the outfield renovation for now due to this reason. It could be a T20I or an ODI. We will know later this week."

Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour India to play three ODIs and three T20Is as part of their first away series since the T20 World Cup 2022. The Dasun Shananka-led side recently drew an ODI series against Afghanistan at home.

Team India have a decent record at the Wankhede Stadium

The Men in Blue have competed in four T20Is at the venue, winning two of them. Their two wins have come on the trot and their last loss here came in the form of a seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies in 2016.

In the 50-over format, Team India have notched 10 wins out of 19 matches they have played at the Wankhede. However, they have lost three on the trot at the venue, with their last win coming in 2015.

With the ODI World Cup taking place in India later next year, home ODIs are expected to take precedence over the next 10-12 months, making the home series against Sri Lanka in January the first step in India's preparations for the marquee event.

